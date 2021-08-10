Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m. There will be a cruise-in car show.
The executive board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18. The regular meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 18.
Dick’s baby back ribs will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. The band, Rays of Summer, will provide musical entertainment.
JAM Recreation Center
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., has announced these activities:
Preschool open for fall enrollment
The Collaborative Preschool is open for fall enrollment. The classroom is located in the J.E. Ober Elementary annex and is a partnership between JAM Early Education and the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School district.
To enroll, children must be at least 3 years old and independently using the restroom.
For more information, call the JAM Center at 357-1917 or visit myjamcenter.org/the-collaborative-preschool.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.