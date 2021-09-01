GARRETT — The early part of any season is about developing consistency and executing a game plan.
Railroader volleyball coach Taylor Smith saw plenty of positives from their teams in an Aug. 31 Northeast Corner Conference match at Garrett’s Paul Bateman Gym.
Garrett cruised to a 25-9 win in the first set. The Lakers bounced back to fight for a 26-24 win in the second. Garrett controlled the third, winning 25-13, and fought off a stubborn Lakeland team for a 25-23 win in the fourth set.
“They came out and executed the game plan like we talked about,” Smith said. “The next step is staying consistent with that. What’s our standard for the game, no matter who we’re playing, and can we live up to that as much as possible?
“(It’s) the mental side of things, holding each other accountable and our service pressure adds a lot to the momentum of the game.
“I feel like we’ve jelled a lot in our first four games,” Smith said.
Not playing Thursday — a scheduled match with East Noble was postponed due to COVID issues — gave Garrett more time in the gym. “It was great for us to be able to be in the gym,” Smith said. “You don’t get a lot of time during the season to be able to work on things.”
Garrett got 21 kills from Morgan Ostrowski while Lakeland got 16 from Kelsie Bowling.
Taylor Gerke and Emma Welbaum served four aces each, and Kennedy Hutton added three for the Railroaders. Lakeland got two each from Bowling and Peyton Hartsough.
Gerke ran the Garrett offense with 35 assists and added 12 digs. Ostrowski had a team-high 13 digs and two solo blocks.
Faith Riehl had 18 digs and Hartsough added 14 for the Lakers.
After the teams split the first two contests, Hartsough served an ace to put Lakeland in front 1-0 in the third game. It was all Garrett after that, as the hosts jumped ahead 13-4. A Kelsey Bergman block propelled the hosts to the third-set win.
The fourth set was tied at 17, 19 and 23 as the teams traded hitting errors.
Two Garrett spikes sailed out of play, giving Lakeland an 18-17 lead. The Railroaders took a 20-19 lead when Lakeland tipped the ball into the net.
The last tie came at 23-all on a Bowling spike for the Lakers. Garrett’s Kinleigh Smith got a spike down to give her team the lead, and the match ended on a spike out of play.
