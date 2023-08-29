Varsity Volleyball
Garrett spikers defeated twice
GARRETT — Garrett’s varsity volleyball team split a pair of non-conference matches against Northeast 8 foes.
On Aug. 22, the host Railroaders dropped the first two sets to Columbia City, bounced back to win the next two before losing the deciding contest.
Set scores were 25-20, 25-12, 21-25, 22-25, 16-14 in favor of Columbia City.
The Eagles got 15 kills from senior Kamryn Zent and 11 from senior Jensyn Longenbaugh. Senior Marissa Rhea served five aces.
Senior Kyana Martinez led Garrett with 14 kills. Classmate Kelsey Bergman added seven, sophomore Sarah DePew picked up five and junior Delaeni Hixson had four.
The Railroaders served 15 aces in the match. Senior Emma LaPato led Garrett with six and junior Kennedy Hutton had five.
Senior Rebecca Yarian had 25 assists to go with 11 digs. Martinez led the team with 19 digs. LaPato had nine and Hutton added seven.
Thursday, Garrett traveled to Kendallville, where it was swept by the host East Noble Knights 25-21, 25-23 and 25-16.
Junior Taylor Eggering picked up seven kills to lead the Knights while sophomore Taryn Haines picked up five.
Garrett got 12 kills from Martinez, eight from Hixson and six from Bergman.
Martinez also led the Railroaders with three aces and LaPato had two. Hutton had 15 digs, Martinez had 11 and LaPato chipped in with 10.
Varsity Boys Soccer
Railroaders improve to 4-0
WOODBURN — Visiting Garrett scored three times in the first half on the way to a 5-0 shutout win over host Woodlan in an Aug. 22 match at Woodburn.
Sophomore Gabe Armstrong registered the hat trick for Garrett and added an assist. Senior Luke Coffman and junior Jakob Hoover scored one goal each. Senior Brayden Kennedy picked up an assist.
Kennedy played all 80 minutes in goal, making five saves.
