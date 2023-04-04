Arrested in Noble County
Austin L. Cusick, 23, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was booked at 2:23 p.m. March 25 to serve a sentence. No charging information was provided.
Alyssa N. Jeffries, 25, of the 1300 block Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. March 27 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Dylan Aker, 28, of the 5900 block South, C.R. 600 West 57, Columbia City, was arrested at 10:02 a.m. March 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a driving while suspended with prior charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jessie Swick, 31, of the 200 block of Eckhart Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. March 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a possession of marijuana charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Claude Zebolsky, 36, of the 200 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1 p.m. March 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for stalking acts committed while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 4 felony.
Jesse Napier, 37, of the 900 block of Lincoln Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:45 p.m. March 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of marijuana, a Level 5 felony; resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of syringe, both Level 6 felonies; possession of marijuana with prior, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
James McCarty, 44, of the 2700 block of North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:27 a.m. March 25 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Oliva Shetley, 18, of the 5900 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was arrested at 4:31 p.m. March 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of minor consumption, a Class B misdemeanor.
Todd Thrush, 45, of the 6800 block of C.R. 7A, Garrett, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. March 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony; intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Caleb Baker, 22, of the 070 block of C.R. 72, Huntertown, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. March 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of intimidation, battery and domestic battery, all Class A misdemeanors.
Angel Carey, 37, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. March 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Bryson Greer, 25, of the 1600 block of C.R. 8, Ashley, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. March 27 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for resisting law enforcement with injury, a Level 6 felony.
Joseph Lawler, 36, of the 300 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. March 27 by Butler Police on charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Tia Cooper, 33, of the 200 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. March 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Michelle Platter, 37, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. March 28 by Butler Police on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Yoquelet, 50, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. March 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors. In a separate case, at 2:50 p.m. March 29, Yoquelet was arrested by the sheriff’s office on a warrant alleging strangulation, a Level 6 felony and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicolas Monk, 19, of the 1200 block of West S Street, Bluffton, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. March 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging forgery, a Level 6 felony.
Bradley Thompson, 63, of the 500 block of North Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. March 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal trespass.
December Randle, 21, of the 100 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. March 30 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
