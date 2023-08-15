107 W. Houston St., Garrett
Genealogy club
The genealogy club will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Local History Room.
The group is undertaking a project to identify Garrett natives who have gained fame and notoriety around the glob.
Yarn art
Suzy will lead a yarn art class at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. All supplies and instruction will be provided. Design your own work of art.
Space is limited. Call or visit the library to register.
Take and make
The August take and make project is a colorful butterfly clip. Visit the upstairs circulation desk to pick up a kit.
Fun, fit and fabulous
Classes meet at 11 a.m. every Monday in the Community Room.
Tech Tuesdays
Tech Tuesdays are held at 10 a.m. each Tuesday the library is open in the upstairs computer area.
Bring your tech questions. Library staff will do its best to help you find the answers.
Find a grave
Chuck Johnson will visit the library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 to demonstrate how to use find a grave to help gather information for your genealogy research. Find a grave includes links to relatives and photos.
Local authors
Local authors will visit the library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. They will talk about how they went from the idea of writing a book to actually publishing and distributing their works. Authors will also have copies of their books available for purchase.
This program is helpful for people who are considering writing their own book.
Living on Indigenous Landscapes
Dr. Luke Gasco, executive director emeritus of the Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College will lead a discussion at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, titled “Living on Indigenous Landscapes: Potawatomi and Settler Histories in Northern Indiana.”
Simply crochet
This group meets at 6 p.m the fourth Tuesday of each month.
This group offers an opportunity to share ideas and techniques as well as make new friends.
Visitors are asked to bring a hook and yarn and any projects that you are working on.
Whether you’re a novice or an expert, everyone is welcome.
Book clubs
The library welcomes new participants to its book clubs. Visit the upstairs circulation desk and request a copy of the current book.
The afternoon group meets at 1 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
The evening group meets at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month.
Busy parents chat club
The library hosts a busy parents chat club at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoons.
This is an opportunity for parents to relax and catch up with fellow parents after the Thursday afternoon story time.
Euchre
The library will host euchre at 1 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month. Meet new friends, eat some snacks and enjoy some friendly competition.
There is no cost to play and no registration is required.
Library offers digital yearbooks
Aeolian yearbooks can now be viewed digitally on the Garrett Public Library’s website.
Once at the website, scroll to the “databases” tab to the “Garrett High School yearbook” link. There, you will find digital copies of the Aeolian from 1950 through 2020. This service is free to patrons of the library.
Storytime
Baby Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. each Monday.
Toddler Storytime
Toddler Storytime will take place at 1 p.m. each Thursday.
Curbside service
Curbside service is available to those concerned about safety with bad weather and COVID issues. Call the library to set up this service.
Outreach
The Garrett Public Library offers homebound service to cardholders.
If you are a Garrett resident and do not have a library card, staff will be happy to issue one.
The homebound service is available to those who are temporarily or permanently homebound.
For more information, call 357-5485.
Kids’ Club
The Kids’ Club offers opportunities to experiment with science, explore arts and crafts, have fun with food and play with cool activities.
Join the library every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. No registration is required. All supplies are provided.
Early learning kits
These kits are free, educational activities — four crafts in each kit.
The learning kits change monthly. These can be picked up at the library while supplies last.
