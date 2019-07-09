Edward Breckler
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Edward B. Breckler, 81, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Community Health Professional Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio.
Ed was born on December 23, 1937 in Paulding County, Ohio, the son of the late Isadore and Elva (Burt) Breckler.
He was a graduate of Oakwood High School, Oakwood, Ohio.
Ed was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Hicksville.
He enjoyed watching sports, fishing and being with his family.
Mr. Breckler is survived by his daughters, Kristina (William) Bryant, Karen (Arthur) Adkins; sister Betty Varner and lots of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Marjorie Jackman; brothers, Robert, Harold, David, Richard, and Isadore.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Visitation will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the memorial service.
Memorials may be made to CHP Hospice.
Online condolences maybe shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
Andrew Maddox
GARRETT — Andrew Gustin Maddox, 32, of Garrett, died Friday, July 5, 2019. Arrangements by Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn.
Tangie Harrel
CORUNNA – Tangie K. (Oster) Harrel, 40, of Corunna died Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Timothy Anderson
GARRETT – Timothy Eugene Anderson, 32, of Garrett, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo is in charge of arrangements.
David Ewert
AUBURN — David Y. Ewert, 72, of Auburn, died Tuesday June 25, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services in Auburn is handling arrangements.
David Ely
WATERLOO – David Carl Ely, 77 of Waterloo died Saturday June 29, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 South Wayne Street, Waterloo is handling arrangements.
Stephen Fribley
AUBURN — Stephen Robert Fribley, 65, died Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Auburn is handling arrangements.
Robert Wolfe
BUTLER – Robert Wolfe, 94, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo, is in charge of arrangements.
Lois Zook
AUBURN — Lois I. (Scott) Zook, 88, of Auburn, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is in charge of arrangements.
Vernon Diehl
CORUNNA — Vernon J. Diehl, 84, of Corunna, died Thursday July 4, 2019.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo handled arrangements.
Rev. Dr. August Lundquist
FORT WAYNE — Rev. Dr. August Lundquist, Jr. 86 of Fort Wayne died Friday, June 28, 2019.
Greenlawn Funeral Home in Fort Wayne is handling arrangements.
Hugh Carlson
KENDALLVILLE — Hugh Edward Carlson, 80, of Kendallville, died Monday, July 1, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.
Madgelene Howard
KIMMELL — Madgelene (Webb) Howard, 85, of Kimmell, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.
Evelyn Baker
KENDALLVILLE — Evelyn Michelle “Shelly” (Mowery) Baker, 53, of Kendallville died Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, is handling arrangements.
Sandra Fry
KENDALLVILLE — Sandra Gladys (Steeves) Fry, 78, died Saturday June 29, 2019.
Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society is in charge of arrangements.
Brodie DePew
KENDALLVILLE— Brodie Allen DePew, 36, of Kendallville, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville handled arrangements.
Harriett Miller
WESTPORT — Harriett Lucille (Beggs) Miller, 69, formerly of Auburn, died Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Bass & Gasper Funeral Home in Westport is in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd Getts
KENDALLVILLE — Lloyd Getts, 86, of Kendallville died Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.
Howard Froelich
KENDALLVILLE — Howard James Froelich, 91, of Kendallville, died Saturday, June 29, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville is handling arrangements.
