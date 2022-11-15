Veterans Service Offices available
AUBURN — Veterans needing assistance can contact the Veterans Service Office in their counties.
In DeKalb County, the office is located in Auburn. For information, call Ronda Hunkler or Travis Holcomb at 925-0131.
In Noble County, call Mike Clouse at 636-1298.
In Steuben County, call Alex Dobson at 668-1000, ext. 1060.
In LaGrange County, call Allen Connolly at 499, 6387.
