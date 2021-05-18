GARRETT — Emma Hirchak got used to winning when she played volleyball at Garrett.
She was part of two Railroader squads that posted 29 wins, the most ever by a Railroader sports team.
She hopes she won’t see much of a change as she starts college. She has committed to play volleyball at Marian in Indianapolis, which won the NAIA national championship in 2019.
“Marian seemed like the best choice for me,” Hirchak said. “It’s close to home to have my family be able to come watch me. It’s a super-competitive school in their athletics and their academics are really good.
“It’s really rewarding for all the years to pay off, so I’m really excited.”
Hirchak plans to study biology with an aim toward becoming a radiation therapist.
Hirchak was a team captain for the Railroaders. She went over the 1,000 mark in career assists and kills.
She was an All-Northeast Corner Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area selection the last two seasons. She had 292 kills and 278 digs last fall.
She’ll looking for her experience at Garrett to carry over.
“Being a captain for my high school team can help me bring my leadership and drive,” Hirchak said. “I’m excited to really work hard and get a spot on the team.”
Hirchak said she figures to be used as an outside hitter, and hopes to contribute as an all-around player for the Knights.
“I’m excited to get down there and start playing, and get to know the players and coaches, and pushing myself to be a better player,” she said.
