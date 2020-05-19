Ruth Heffelfinger
GARRETT — Ruth E. Heffelfinger, 99, of Garrett, died May 14, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Evelyn Lennart
CORUNNA — Evelyn I. Lennart, 71, of Corunna, died May 9, 2020.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, Auburn.
Pamela Bauman
AUBURN — Pamela Sue Bauman, 57, of Auburn, died May 10, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.
Dale Brown
AUBURN — Dale E. Brown, 66, of Auburn, died May 11, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Clara Crozier
AUBURN — Clara L. Crozier, 86, of Auburn, died May 8, 2020.
Covington Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Lloyd Dixon
AUBURN — Lloyd E. Dixon, 85, of Auburn, died May 9, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lois Hamman
AUBURN — Lois M. Hamman, 92, of Auburn and formerly of Hamilton, died May 12, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Wilma Sherck
WATERLOO — Wilma M. Sherck, 92, of Waterloo, died May 14, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Walter Chapman
LADY LAKE, Fla. — Walter “Lee” Chapman, 77, of Lady Lake, Florida and formerly of Avilla, died May 5, 2020.
A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Ronald Harding
AVILLA — Ronald Harding, 72, of Avilla, died May 12, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Paul Pankop
AVILLA — Paul Franklin Pankop, 66, of Avilla, died May 8, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Barbara Schrock
AVILLA — Barbara L. Schrock, 89, of Avilla, died May 15, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Grace Wicker
AVILLA — Grace Wicker, 97, of Avilla, died May 14, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Georgia Zimmerman
KENDALLVILLE — Georgia Ellen Zimmerman, 88, of Kendallville, died May 14, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Fred Clevenger
HUDSON — Fred A. Clevenger, 85, of Hudson, died May 14, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Beatrice Conley
HUDSON — Beatrice Conley, 79, formerly of Hudson, died May 9, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Marie Vance
KENDALLVILLE — Marie L. (Communeau) Vance, 97, of Kendallville, died May 10, 2020.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Ollie Sizemore
ROME CITY — Ollie Sizemore, 66, of Rome City, died May 13, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Kenneth Johnson
KENDALLVILLE — Kenneth Douglas “Doug” Johnson, 56, of Kendallville, died May 7, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Janice Marquand
KENDALLVILLE — Janice Lynn Marquand, 81, of Kendallville, died May 2, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Sandra O’Dell
ANGOLA — Sandra L. O’Dell, 66, of Angola, died May 10, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Barbara Petersen
ANGOLA — Barbara “Barb” E. Peterson, 94, of Angola, died May 7, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Stephen Janacek
FREMONT — Stephen Paul Janacek, 46, of Fremont, died May 11, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
R. Paul Cassabon
ORLAND — R. Paul Cassabon, 73, of Orland and formerly of Maumee, Ohio, died May 13, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.
Burley Keene Sr.
MONGO — Burley T. Keene Sr., 74 of Mongo, died May 9, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
