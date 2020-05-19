Ruth Heffelfinger

GARRETT — Ruth E. Heffelfinger, 99, of Garrett, died May 14, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Evelyn Lennart

CORUNNA — Evelyn I. Lennart, 71, of Corunna, died May 9, 2020.

Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, Auburn.

Pamela Bauman

AUBURN — Pamela Sue Bauman, 57, of Auburn, died May 10, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, handled arrangements.

Dale Brown

AUBURN — Dale E. Brown, 66, of Auburn, died May 11, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Clara Crozier

AUBURN — Clara L. Crozier, 86, of Auburn, died May 8, 2020.

Covington Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Lloyd Dixon

AUBURN — Lloyd E. Dixon, 85, of Auburn, died May 9, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lois Hamman

AUBURN — Lois M. Hamman, 92, of Auburn and formerly of Hamilton, died May 12, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Wilma Sherck

WATERLOO — Wilma M. Sherck, 92, of Waterloo, died May 14, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Walter Chapman

LADY LAKE, Fla. — Walter “Lee” Chapman, 77, of Lady Lake, Florida and formerly of Avilla, died May 5, 2020.

A Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.

Ronald Harding

AVILLA — Ronald Harding, 72, of Avilla, died May 12, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Paul Pankop

AVILLA — Paul Franklin Pankop, 66, of Avilla, died May 8, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Barbara Schrock

AVILLA — Barbara L. Schrock, 89, of Avilla, died May 15, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

Grace Wicker

AVILLA — Grace Wicker, 97, of Avilla, died May 14, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Georgia Zimmerman

KENDALLVILLE — Georgia Ellen Zimmerman, 88, of Kendallville, died May 14, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Fred Clevenger

HUDSON — Fred A. Clevenger, 85, of Hudson, died May 14, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Beatrice Conley

HUDSON — Beatrice Conley, 79, formerly of Hudson, died May 9, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Marie Vance

KENDALLVILLE — Marie L. (Communeau) Vance, 97, of Kendallville, died May 10, 2020.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Ollie Sizemore

ROME CITY — Ollie Sizemore, 66, of Rome City, died May 13, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.

Kenneth Johnson

KENDALLVILLE — Kenneth Douglas “Doug” Johnson, 56, of Kendallville, died May 7, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Janice Marquand

KENDALLVILLE — Janice Lynn Marquand, 81, of Kendallville, died May 2, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Sandra O’Dell

ANGOLA — Sandra L. O’Dell, 66, of Angola, died May 10, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Barbara Petersen

ANGOLA — Barbara “Barb” E. Peterson, 94, of Angola, died May 7, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Stephen Janacek

FREMONT — Stephen Paul Janacek, 46, of Fremont, died May 11, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

R. Paul Cassabon

ORLAND — R. Paul Cassabon, 73, of Orland and formerly of Maumee, Ohio, died May 13, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, is handling arrangements.

Burley Keene Sr.

MONGO — Burley T. Keene Sr., 74 of Mongo, died May 9, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

