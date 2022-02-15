Today, Feb. 15
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade girls basketball with Lakewood Park, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school wrestling at Maple Creek.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball at Churubusco.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade girls basketball with Prairie Heights, here.
Thursday
4:30 p.m. — Sixth-grade girls basketball at Angola.
5 p.m. — Middle school wrestling at Fremont.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school girls basketball at Angola.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with Fairfield, here.
Friday
11 a.m. — IHSAA state wrestling finals, weight classes 152-285, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, 125 S. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve boys basketball with DeKalb, here.
7 p.m. — IHSAA state wrestling finals, weight classes 106-145, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis.
Saturday
9 a.m. — IHSAA state wrestling finals. Quarter-finals begin, with semi-finals to follow.
4 p.m. — Class 3A girls basketball north semi-state against South Bend Washington at LaPorte High School, 602 F St.
4:30 p.m. — IHSAA state wrestling finals. Consolation round.
7:30 p.m. — IHSAA state wrestling finals. Championship round.
Tuesday, Feb. 22
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade girls basketball at DeKalb.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
5:30 p.m. — Sixth-grade girls basketball at Churubusco.
