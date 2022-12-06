AUBURN — In a world saturated with endless sources of communication, many veterans in northeast Indiana remain uninformed about their military service earned benefits.
We are seeing a significant trend where younger veterans know they can get service benefits due to their connection with social media and other forms of internet communication. However, many older veterans and their families have no idea that they may be eligible for significant service benefits.
Due to this generational challenge, the DeKalb County Veterans Service Office (VSO) has put an emphasis on getting the word out through an aggressive outreach program. Significant resources are now in place in an effort to reach those who have not heard about their potential benefits.
The goal is simple; get the information, benefits, and resources to all veterans and their families in our county and surrounding communities. To date, outreach efforts included informational tables at community events, festivals, and presentations at local long-term living facilities. Additionally, we routinely go to Veterans homes in the event they are handicapped or have limited mobility resources. Finally, we are also in the process of reviewing various social media platforms that can assist in our outreach efforts.
The resources and benefits can be very significant. Most people refer to us as the VA office. However, to be clear, we are not the VA. We are a county Veterans Service Office and, while many of the benefits we assist veterans with are in fact VA benefits, the DeKalb County Government provides our staffing and resources.
This point cannot be overstated because we want our veterans and families to understand that when they work through their local VSO, they are working with a local name and face that they know and trust. We strive to remove that feeling of dealing with a large conglomerate where often times a Veteran may feel like he/she is just another number walking through the door.
We really want our veterans and families to know that their benefits and resources do not end with the VA. VSOs can refer veterans and their families to a network of non-profit organizations that can assist with free in home medical equipment, furniture, lawn care, snow removal, counseling, housing, food, and financial assistance.
Additionally, the state of Indiana offers state specific benefits for veterans/disabled Veterans who are residents of Indiana. Those benefits include free college tuition, county burial assistance, emergency financial assistance, property tax deductions and reduced fee/free hunting and fishing licenses.
If you know a veteran, a surviving spouse of a veteran, or a dependent of a veteran, please get them our info and have them call us. VSO services are free. Many organizations, such as law firms and private Veterans benefits companies, advertise Veterans benefits assistance on TV or the internet. However, all of those organizations will charge fees for their services in the event they secure benefits for the veteran or their family members. VSOs are a free resource provided by each individual county government.
To contact the DeKalb County VSO, please call 925-0131, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or email us at rhunkler@co.dekalb.in.us and tholcomb@co.dekalb.in.us or visit our website at co.dekalb.in.us/department/index/php?structureid=38.
The DeKalb County VSO thanks all Veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.