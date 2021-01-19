Tuesday, Jan. 19
Chicken crispito, refried beans, tortilla chips, fruit, milk variety.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Sweet and sour chicken, broccoli, egg roll, rice pilaf, fruit, milk variety.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Spaghetti with meat sauce, caesar salad, garlic toast, fruit, milk variety.
Friday, Jan. 22
Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, fresh veggies, fruit, milk variety.
Monday, Jan. 25
Cheeseburger, french fries, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Chicken chunks, dipping sauces, corn, bosco stick, fruit, milk variety.
