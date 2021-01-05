Garrett’s girls basketball team rolled to two victories this past week, ending an 18-day layoff.
Wednesday, the Railroaders defeated Churubusco 68-11. Saturday, Garrett beat Leo 63-37.
Garrett, ranked fifth in the latest Class 3A polls, improved to 12-1.
The Railroaders face two of the other Northeast Corner Conference’s top teams this week in Fairfield and Central Noble before the conference tourney begins Jan. 12.
Garrett 68,
Churubusco 11
Bailey Kelham led Garrett (5-0 in the NECC) in three categories with 15 points, eight rebounds and six steals. Taylor Gerke had 13 points, six assists and three blocks, and Faith Owen hit four threes for 12 points. Nataley Armstrong had 10 assists.
Cara DeBolt had five points and a game-high 10 rebounds for the Eagles (3-10, 1-5), and Audrey Huelsenbeck also scored five.
Garrett’s defense was the story, hounding the Eagles with strong pressure on the ball and later trapping. The Big Train had 20 steals to contribute to Churubusco’s 31 turnovers.
Churubusco took an early 3-2 lead on Huelsenbeck’s three-point play. From there, the Railroaders held the Eagles scoreless for more than 14 minutes in the first half, with DeBolt’s putback finally ending the drought just before the half.
Garrett reeled off 36 straight points in the meantime and led 38-5 at the break. The Railroaders held the Eagles without a field goal in the second half.
Nine different Railroaders scored in the win.
The Railroaders kept working even with the big lead. Owen went to the floor to secure a steal, and from a seated position found Armstrong, who fed Gerke for a basket late in the third quarter.
Garrett 63, Leo 37
Junior Taylor Gerke scored 20 points and sophomore Bailey Kelham added 17 as Garrett cruised to the nonconference victory at Leo.
Both players had personal runs of points, and set up the other several times over the course of the game.
Gerke scored Garrett’s first nine points of the game, as the visitors led 14-8 after a quarter.
Kelham picked up seven in the second, scoring three times after Leo turnovers. Her three-pointer with 3 minutes, 46 seconds left in the half gave Garrett a 27-10 lead.
In the third, Kelham ran off six straight, and Gerke’s three-point play late in the period extended Garrett’s lead to 47-24.
Faith Owen had six, Nataley Armstrong and Kaitlyn Bergman had five each. Abby Weaver scored four, and Madilyn Malcolm and Morgan Ostrowski had three each.
