GARRETT — My name is Abby Weaver and I’m a senior at Garrett High School.
This year, I decided to be a part of the Interdisciplinary Cooperative Education (ICE) program that Garrett High School offers. Through this program, I am working as a retail finance trainee at Garrett State Bank.
At Garrett State Bank, I have teller responsibilities while also gaining experience in marketing. Garrett State Bank has allowed me to gain experience in a professional environment.
On a typical day, I am responsible for many different tasks including running transactions for customers, verifying money, rolling coins and others. This program is an amazing opportunity to gain experience in a business field while being able to save money for my future.
I am grateful for what I have learned and the skills I have developed as a retail finance trainee. I have learned to balance my work, school and extra-curricular activities. I am thankful for the opportunity to work half a school day while having my nights to focus on sports and other tasks.
I have learned many things from my mentors at Garrett State Bank. Garrett State Bank believes in teamwork, promotes a family environment, and most importantly has a community first mentality.
From my experience as a retail finance trainee, I have learned the importance of placing the community first and hope to be able to give back in my future just as Garrett State Bank does for the Garrett community.
If future Garrett High School students have the opportunity to become involved in the ICE program, I would urge them to do so. The experience gained will teach them valuable life lessons and skills, just as they did myself. I am so grateful to have been given this opportunity.
I would like to thank Garrett State Bank for giving me the opportunity to learn, work, and grow, and for providing an amazing environment to do that in. I am very grateful for all you’ve done for me. Special thanks to Mary Placencia and Terri Gall for investing their time to help me succeed. I would also like to thank Garrett High School for allowing me to be a part of this amazing program.
