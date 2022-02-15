GARRETT — The St. Joseph Catholic Church Pastoral Council in Garrett is hosting a three-day parish mission for the community this month.
A parish mission usually takes place over several evenings, each evening offering a different theme, each theme chosen to move people closer to relationship with Jesus Christ.
“With COVID running so much of our lives for the past two years, we all have had to make so many changes to our plans, change the way we do even some of the normal everyday things,” said Father Jim Shafer, pastor of St. Joseph Church. “We had to learn new ways of operating, and even learn to manage new responses to old problems.
“None of us expected we would be living with so much isolation and fear. Our collective and individual patience has certainly been worn thin with others and each other,” he added.
“We decided we were in need of a good, old-fashioned parish mission to revive our joy and peace, a joy and peace we can only find in one way, to reconnect to our Creator, through spending time in sacred scripture and reflection,” organizers said.
Father Richard Kiley, Order of Friars Minor Conventual, will present inspiration drawn from life experience, based on sacred scripture and offer commentary on how people can incorporate this into their daily lives to begin to find that peace and joy.
Father Richard has 30 years of experience as a Franciscan priest, having served as an associate pastor, vocation director, novice director, campus minister and pastor of four parishes.
The parish mission will be held Sunday through Tuesday, Feb. 27, 28 and March 1 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the church, located 301 S. Ijams St., Garrett. More information, contact the parish center at 357-3122 or visit stjosephgarrett.com. The public is welcome to attend.
