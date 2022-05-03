BENTON — Garrett’s softball team rallied with two runs in the seventh inning but couldn’t push across the equalizer in a 5-4 loss to Fairfield in Northeast Corner Conference tournament play April 26.
The Railroaders led 2-1 after three innings, but the host Falcons scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the sixth.
With one out in the Garrett seventh, Stella Mix and Laney Miller drew walks. Mix scored when Halle Hathaway singled to left. Emma LaPato followed with another single to fill the bases.
Addy Work reached on a fielder’s choice, with LaPato forced at second. Miller scored on the play to cut the deficit to 5-4. Pinch-runner Carlee York, in for Hathaway, took third, representing the potential tying run.
Fairfield pitcher Makenna Steele struck out the next Garrett batter to end the game.
Mix and Work had two hits each for the Railroaders. One of Mix’s hits was a double. Pitcher Kaitlyn Bergman allowed 10 hits and just one walk while striking out seven batters.
