Republicans to fill vacancy on Keyser board
GARRETT — A Republican caucus to fill a vacancy on the Keyser Township Advisory Board will take place March 17 at 6:30 p.m. in DeKalb Republican Headquarters, 125 W. 8th St., Auburn.
Potential candidates must provide notice to Richard Ring, DeKalb County Republican chairman, 72 hours prior to the caucus meeting time.
Candidates may contact Ring by email at chairman@dekalbcountygop.com or by mail at P.O. Box 167, Auburn, IN 46706.
The vacancy was created by the death on Feb. 19 of advisory board member John Cutshall.
