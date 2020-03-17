Police make arrests
Jamee Bonds, 36, listed in jail records as homeless, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. March 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of theft with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Troxell, 46, of the 400 block of West Liberty Street, Butler, was arrested at 6:04 p.m. March 3 by Butler Police on a warrant alleging contempt.
Dustin Wright, 23, of the 300 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:39 a.m. March 4 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Laura Burrell, 53, of the 1500 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 2:40 p.m. March 4 after turning herself in to answer a warrant charging her as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Robert Kissinger, 39, of the 5600 block of C.R. 12, Butler, was arrested at 4:55 p.m. March 4 by Indiana State Police on a warrant charging him with two counts of child molestation, a Level 1 felony.
Alexis Hicks, 23, of the 1200 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:49 p.m. March 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Aaron Gideon, 25, of the 400 block of East Broad Street, Spiceland, was arrested at 9:06 p.m. March 5 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Tyson Davidson, 32, of the 1000 block of South Center Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:51 p.m. March 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Jason Hughes, 42, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. March 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Sampson Hathaway, 34, of the 400 block of Iwo Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:48 a.m. March 7 by Auburn Police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jeremy Fike, 41, of the 6800 block of East Hopewell Road, Avilla, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. March 7 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with intimidation, a Level 5 felony.
Aubrey Wood, 21, of the 200 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:37 p.m. March 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
