Patricia Everidge
GARRETT — Patricia Ann “Patti” Everidge, 60, of Garrett, died Sept. 3, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
James Luttenbacher
GARRETT — James Charles Luttenbacher, 60, of Garrett, died Sept. 6, 2022.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Gary Amerman
AUBURN — Gary L. “Gus” Amerman, 74, of Auburn, died Aug. 30, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Andrea Clarke
AUBURN — Andrea M. Clarke, 69, of Auburn, died Sept. 6, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Richard McKenzie
AUBURN — Richard D. “Stretch” McKenzie, 95, of Auburn, died Aug. 31, 2022.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, handled arrangements.
Connie Barnes
ASHLEY — Connie Sue Barnes, 57, of Ashley, died Sept. 5, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
David Harper
KENDALLVILLE — David Lee “Homer” Harper, 60, of Kendallville, died Sept. 5, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
James Holliday
ROME CITY — James Holliday, 89, of Rome City, died Sept. 5, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.
Treva Miller
ROME CITY — Treva Miller, 93, of Rome City, died Sept. 8, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Ralph Thomas
ROME CITY — Ralph Thomas, 77, of Rome City, died Sept. 4, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
