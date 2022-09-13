Patricia Everidge

GARRETT — Patricia Ann “Patti” Everidge, 60, of Garrett, died Sept. 3, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

James Luttenbacher

GARRETT — James Charles Luttenbacher, 60, of Garrett, died Sept. 6, 2022.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Gary Amerman

AUBURN — Gary L. “Gus” Amerman, 74, of Auburn, died Aug. 30, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Andrea Clarke

AUBURN — Andrea M. Clarke, 69, of Auburn, died Sept. 6, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Richard McKenzie

AUBURN — Richard D. “Stretch” McKenzie, 95, of Auburn, died Aug. 31, 2022.

Pagenkopf Funeral Home, Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, handled arrangements.

Connie Barnes

ASHLEY — Connie Sue Barnes, 57, of Ashley, died Sept. 5, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

David Harper

KENDALLVILLE — David Lee “Homer” Harper, 60, of Kendallville, died Sept. 5, 2022.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

James Holliday

ROME CITY — James Holliday, 89, of Rome City, died Sept. 5, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, is handling arrangements.

Treva Miller

ROME CITY — Treva Miller, 93, of Rome City, died Sept. 8, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Ralph Thomas

ROME CITY — Ralph Thomas, 77, of Rome City, died Sept. 4, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

