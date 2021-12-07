VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — The VFW Post 1892 Auxiliary will serve a spaghetti and meatball dinner from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the post, 118 N. Cowen St. The meal also includes salad and bread stick.
This event is open to the public.
Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced these upcoming events:
A pork chop dinner will be served from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday while food lasts. Tom Koenig will provide live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Tunes on Tap music videos and karaoke will be at the Eagles from 7-11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
A ham and beans dinner will be served from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 while food lasts. Fleetwood Party of 2 will provide live music from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
These events are open to the public
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
Dick’s baby back ribs will be served from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment.
Sons of the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13.
A general meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17. Rod Bowers will provide musical entertainment from 7-10 p.m.
