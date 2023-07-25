GARRETT — With nearly 70 years of serving the disabled in DeKalb County, a ribbon-cutting and open house Thursday officially marked the completion of Alliance Industries’ latest expansion.
This expansion added about 4,500 square feet to the facility on East Quincy Street.
The project began after years of planning with a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 26, 2021 under the leadership of then-executive director Lili Hand, who retired in December 2022. Erin Potter was hired to fill the position effective Jan. 1.
At that time, a capital campaign was underway, with the challenge to raise $500,000 for the project. Since then, some $45,000 is still needed to reach that goal.
“This has been a long time coming. There’s been a lot of people in this vision and it’s just very, very special,” board member Leta Hullinger said during opening remarks prior to the ribbon-cutting Thursday.
“This is just a dream for a long time,” she said. “We were once told that we had to have the money before we started. We were thinking wrong. We were told to start and the money will be there. It was the best advice we ever had — or we wouldn’t be here today.”
The addition site, located on a lot behind the current site, was donated by Mossberg Industries. It more than doubled the size of its current facility. The original target date for completion in mid-December was delayed due to material issues.
Alliance Industries has the ability to grow its workforce to about 60 employees where they are subcontracted from area companies. Currently, 41 workers are mostly from DeKalb County, and range from teens to the workshop’s oldest employee in his 50s.
“We have some awesome employees,” Hullinger said of the workers who continued their work as visitors toured the facility Thursday led by board members.
Hullinger praised contractor Dave DeKoninck for doing a fabulous job, especially while working with a group of headstrong women.
“Erin just became our new director on Jan. 1, and she’s kickin’ it. And we are very, very happy to have her,” Hullinger said of Potter.
Representatives from business partners Rieke Corporation, Dekko, SCP Limited, ZF Active Safety US Inc., Eaton Corporation through its South Carolina plant and Fastenal were on hand for the open house.
“By walking alongside our employees, we can support them as beneficial members of society while providing services that fulfill the needs of the business community,” Alliance Industries leaders said.
Associated project supporters in addition to contractor Dave DeKoninck of DDK Construction, Inc. are architect Brent Burris of Service Design Associates and James S. Khorshid, owner of JDBLM LLC, who donated the land.
The new space will be devoted to assembly work with the original space earmarked for programming. With the addition, Alliance Industries will also be able to provide different life-skill programs.
Early years
Wee Haven’s roots began to grow in 1954 when four Garrett families drove their mentally-disabled children to Fort Wayne five days a week to attend Jefferson Center School, as the service was not offered at local public schools.
After five months of transporting their children to Fort Wayne, a group of 11 parents met at the Garrett Public Library to discuss the formation of a school for their children.
Later that year, rooms were offered on the second floor of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in downtown Garrett where daily classes promoting self-sufficiency were led by local societies, sororities, organizations individuals and high school students and all expenses were met.
In February 1955, the DeKalb County Association for Retarded Children was incorporated as a non-profit.
Early in 1956, plans were considered for a new school on land donated by the Garrett Chamber of Commerce on East Quincy Street. The city donated the use of equipment, contractors, building materials, supplies, bricks, blocks, tile, material and volunteer help.
A dedication ceremony was held Oct. 27, 1957 with nine students enrolled. Two years later, 24 students were enrolled. A two-room space added to the back of the building was dedicated on Nov. 20, 1969.
The school closed in 1980 when public schools began accepting disabled children into special education classes.
Workshop begins
A secondary need to offer hands-on work experience for older people with disabilities was recognized and a workshop facility was added in 1963. Workers operated a paper shredder for companies in Auburn and Garrett.
Other jobs were later added. With the need for more space, more space was added to the workshop in 1967 with 10 full-time and two part-time employers. Another addition in 1997 expanded the building to 4,100 square feet.
In 2003, workers asked that the name be changed in order to better reflect their mission, stating Wee Haven sounded like a day care.
Alliance Industries now has more space for employees to perform their various duties, instead of the cramped work spaces, and room for parts and storage of supplies. Workers are transported to and from work through the DeKalb Area Rural Transit (DART) system on weekdays and participate in the Special Olympics, Bible study and the Kiwanis Aktion Club.
For more information, visit, AllianceIndustries.com.
