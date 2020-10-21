GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works opened two bids for a digger derrick for the electric department Tuesday. Altec Industries Inc. submitted a bid for $309,528. After reading several pages of specification notes, Utility Truck Equipment of Circleville, Ohio, concluded it was not able to supply the derrick as requested. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff will take the Altec bid under advisement until the Nov. 3 meeting.
Brinkerhoff said he sent a second reminder to DeKalb County Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace regarding a pending decision following a hearing held before Wallace in July. The city is seeking judicial order asking the court to enforce an order that may result in demolition of a residential property at 513 E. Quincy St. and impose fines. In August 2019, Garrett’s Unsafe Building Committee found siblings Terry L. Freeman and Lori A. Freeman, co-owners of the home, had not made sufficient improvements to improve the property to avoid a possible order of demolition. Wallace did not seek reelection and is retiring at the end of the year. Should he not make a decision by then, his successor will rule on the case, Brinkerhoff noted.
In other business, Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 158 calls between Oct. 6-19, including 38 traffic warnings, nine traffic tickets, two property-damage accidents and one personal-injury accident. The department recorded 14 arrests, including five drug arrests, four warrants, three operating while intoxicated arrests, and one each for traffic and miscellaneous. His report showed 170 security checks were made during the period.
Emergency vehicle operations and traffic stop training were held last week at Kruse Park, all radar was recertified, and two new Ford Explorers are in, but awaiting paperwork to be processed before taking possession, McPherson added.
During the same two-week period, Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 44 code violations for high grass, weeds, rubbish, vehicles and/or harborage for vermin; and four others for dilapidated building structures. Smurr’s report showed 28 certified letters sent, 18 code violations complied, 10 second-offense properties, three third-offense properties and one fourth-offense property. Three abate notices were forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance and two were forwarded to City Hall for noncompliance and for the city to clean up, according to the report.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser had no report Tuesday.
Leaf pickup has begun in Garrett and will continue as needed and weather permitting, according to Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger. Repair work on the city pool is near completion and equipment will be tested as weather allows. Mossberger continues to update the city’s street data base, which will help in case the city opts to apply for spring 2021 Community Crossing Matching Grants. A contract for salt to control snow and ice is complete and verified, Mossberger added.
A sidewalk project along three blocks of South Randolph Street is progressing, with concrete work completed on both sides of the 500 block, and the west sides of the 300 and 400 blocks. Several trees still need to be removed on the east side of the 300 block of the street, Mossberger said. New trees are slated for spring 2021. A new dump truck for the street department is still waiting delivery of a dump bed for the build to begin, he added.
Superintendent Bruce Schlosser reported everything is going well at the wastewater plant, meeting all permit requirements. E.coli testing ends at the end of the month, plans are to haul sludge to Auburn Friday, and industrial pretreatment is in progress.
Water Utility Superintendent Pat Kleeman told board members flushing of hydrants is complete and hydrant winterization is now underway, part of an ongoing process every year.
The board gave its approval to purchase a 2021 Ford F250 King Cab two-wheel-drive pickup truck from Bill Yoder Ford for $31,713, the lower of two bids received. The other bid from Max Platt Ford was for $32,085. The board advised Kleeman to see what trade-in value the department’s 2003 pickup might have to reduce the cost.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported a preliminary cost-of-service study is complete and handed out binders of the study following the meeting to be presented in final form at the next meeting of the Board of Works.
The city’s fiber-optic project is moving forward, with 67 homes having conduit stubbed up to the houses. Hopes are to have all the drops pulled to introduce into the homes by the end of the week, he added, and to offer the service to customers next month.
Mayor Todd Fiandt thanked all workers for their efforts in sprucing up the downtown area, including trees and sidewalks. The mayor said he has heard comments from visitors stating this the best Garrett has looked in many years.
