Varsity volleyball
Garrett sweeps Eastside
GARRETT — Host Garrett was a three-set winner over Eastside Sept. 14. Scores from the Northeast Corner Conference match were 25-18, 25-17, 25-18.
Kyana Martinez and Morgan Ostrowski had 11 kills each for the Railroaders, and Kinleigh Smith added seven. Martinez added five serving aces, Taylor Gerke contributed four and Ostrowski had three.
Gerke and Ostrowski had nine digs each. Smith had eight and Martinez added seven. Gerke had 26 assists.
Railroaders beat Barons in five
GARRETT — Visiting DeKalb won the first two sets, but Garrett bounced back to win the last three at the Paul Bateman Gym Wednesday.
Scores were 25-19, 25-20 in DeKalb’s favor. Garrett won the last three 25-22, 25-16, 15-7.
Senior Morgan Ostrowski powered the Railroader offense with 24 kills. Junior Kelsey Bergman added 10 kills.
Freshman Kennedy Hutton and senior Taylor Gerke served six aces each for Garrett. Sophomore Kyana Martinez added four. Gerke recorded 38 assists.
Martinez had six block assists, Ostrowski had five and Bergman added four. Ostrowski led Garrett with 16 digs. Martinez and senior Emma Welbaum had 10 each.
Panthers top Garrett in four
AUBURN — Host Lakewood Park cruised to victories in the first two sets 25-6, 25-16 before Garrett came back to win the third, 28-26. Lakewood Park won the fourth set 25-19.
Morgan Ostrowski led Garrett with 20 digs, 11 kills and three block assists. Taylor Gerke had 25 assists, seven digs, two aces and one solo block.
Haley Kruse had 18 kills and 14 digs for the Panthers. Ashley Zak had 17 digs. Megan Knox and Lauren Korte had 14 digs each. Korte contributed 23 assists.
Middle school
cross country
Garrett runners compete
GARRETT — Garrett Middle School cross country teams competed against Carroll, Eastside, Oak Farm Montessori and Westview Sept. 7.
For the Garrett girls, Emma Coffman (13:34) was 12th. Elly Cossairt (13:44) was 14th, Charlotte Lemen (13:56) was 16th, Adelle Remanetz (14:45) was 25th, Molly Martin (15:28) was 29th and Kylee Carmichael (16:43) was 40th.
Alivia Stickler (16:49) was 41st, Katy Kueber (17:35) was 46th, Candence Fletcher (17:54) was 49th, Ali Perkins (17:56) was 50th, Kidder (18:52) was 51st and Kallie Klenke (19:53) was 54th.
