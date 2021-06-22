GARRETT — About $35,000 in escrow funds has been released following action by the Garrett Board of Works at its June 15 meeting.
The agreement — between the city, the Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District and Garrett State Bank — releases the funds that had been placed in an escrow account in 2019.
The original October 2019 agreement was made to ensure street and infrastructure including sidewalks, asphalt, curbing and erosion control among other improvements associated with Brennan Estates — a school-owned subdivision.
The escrow amount reflects 15 percent of the total cost of construction in lieu of a performance bond. The school requested release of the funds this May to continue to develop the subdivision.
A provision might be considered for future care and maintenance of the street. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff noted $35,000 would not begin to fund any street repairs that might be needed.
Board of Works member Dave Demske voted in favor of the measure, noting Brennan Estates is believed to be the only school-owned subdivision in the nation.
In other business, Brinkerhoff said the city is now the owner of a downtown Garrett property at 109 S. Randolph St., having received the deed of ownership from the DeKalb County Auditor.
The building was the site of a fatal fire in February 2019. Brinkerhoff said a local individual has shown interest in purchasing the building and rehabilitating it. The individual has had engineering, contractors and an excavating crew look over the property.
In another property matter, the city will petition the court at a July 8 hearing for a deed to the property at 513 E. Quincy St., owned by siblings Terry and Lori Freeman.
A portion of the property was purchased through a tax sale by a third party. The demolition deadline is “still a little bit up in the air,” Brinkerhoff said. County records do not reflect the third party as owner of the parcel to date, he added.
The Freemans were given two days last month to retrieve whatever remaining property they might want from the site in exchange for releasing the city of any claims and obligations. The homeowners no longer reside in the home.
Five bids to extend a roadway to the Handshoe property on the east edge of the city were considered.
While M.F. Projects LLC of Waterloo submitted the lowest bid at $163,472, City Engineer Aaron Ott and Brinkerhoff both noted the company did not complete all portions of the bid packet, including a financial statement, deeming them unresponsive to the bid requirements.
The Board of Works then chose the next lowest bid — at $171,120 — from E&B Paving of Fort Wayne was accepted at $171,120. An arbitrary completion date for the project has been set at Aug. 31.
The board gave its nod to move forward with a reworked cost of service study for the electric utility.
Scott Bowles, owner of Spectrum Engineering, updated a cost of service study that suggested a reduction from 5.45 percent overall from last fall to 8.3 percent as presented at the February meeting following feedback from the city. The measure will now go to the Common Council for approval.
The board also approved four additional 50/50 sidewalk replacement applications with a cost of $13,446 for the city, according to a report submitted by City Planner Milton Otero.
Otero also reported the Redevelopment Commission has decided to fund the rebuilding of C.R. 15 just north of S.R. 8. Ott will prepare bid documents for the project.
A new city parking lot funded by the Redevelopment Commission behind Shorty’s Steak House is complete, Otero added.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported the city swimmiing pool has been passing weekly tests.
Mossberger added that mowing is in full swing. Summer workers have begun painting curbs in the city. Brush pickup was completed recently.
Mossberger and Ott have been in discussion about street repairs for the next Community Crossings matching grant. The application is due in July.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported on several projects.
He said switching is taking place in Altona at the intersection of King and Elm streets. Work is being done in the alley between South Harrison and South Lee streets to replace a conductor. An alternate feed between the JAM Center and Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools will not be put into service until the cost of copper comes down. Currently, copper is costing more than $20 per foot. In a previous project on Quincy Street, copper was $13 per foot, he added.
Work will move forward on the overhead portion of the project while waiting for the underground feed portion costs to come back down.
The electric department has been busy with installations at Heritage Estates as well as a rash of cuts due to contractor failure, VanDerbosch said.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported 159 calls for service from June 1-13.
Police handled 20 city ordinance calls and issued 20 traffic warnings during that period. Officers wrote seven traffic tickets and investigated six property damage accidents.
Officers made 17 arrests during the period: four were Garrett residents and 13 were non-residents. There were four traffic arrests, four warrants, seven drug arrests for various charges and two miscellaneous arrests. Officers also made 16 business checks.
McPherson said the department has received eight applications for vacancies. The applicants will be undergo physical and written tests in the coming weeks. He also noted the department is upgrading its WatchGuard System by adding 16 body cameras.
Log In
