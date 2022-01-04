Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced these events:
An Eagles meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
An Eagles auxiliary meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
VFW Auxiliary Post 1892
GARRETT — Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., has announced this event:
The auxiliary will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Garrett American Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The auxiliary will host a baked steak dinner Friday. Rod Bowers will provide musical entertainment.
Sons of the American Legion will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.
Sons of the American Legion will serve broasted chicken from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
