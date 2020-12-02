GARRETT — At Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Works, Garrett City Planner Milton Otero reported DeKalb Superior Court I Judge Kevin Wallace upheld the city’s demolition order for the Freeman residence on East Quincy Street in a decision announced on Nov. 18.
The Freemans have 45 days to remove all items they want to keep and 60 days to completely vacate the residence. Any items left behind will be considered abandoned, according to the order. The city has 180 days to commence the demolition order.
Otero also noted 40 autumn blaze maple trees that will be installed in the spring have been ordered for the Judy Morrill Beautification Project on South Randolph Street. These trees have an average height of 50-60 feet and spread of about 30-40 feet, according to Otero.
He thanked Information Technology Coordinator Rick Vie for assisting in posting online permit request forms on the city’s website for both residents and developers. The forms will go directly to Otero’s email for processing. A designated MuniciPay has been added to the website for prepayment of permit fees.
Vie reported he has sent some logs to Sophos to continue working on the city’s wireless network access point issues.
He also presented quotes for the city’s printer project. They include Mid-City $11,974; Current Office Solutions $12,499; and WM Imaging Solutions $14,224.25. He is waiting to hear from Ricoh regarding purchasing the current printers per contract and moving forward.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 113 total calls between Nov. 17-30, including 23 traffic warnings, nine traffic tickets and three property-damage accidents. His report showed 14 arrests, including four traffic, two warrants and one each for operating while intoxicated and miscellaneous arrests. Officers also logged 72 security checks during the period.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 12 violations, five for rubbish alone and the remaining for high grass, weeds, harborage of vermin, vehicles and/or dilapidated buildings. Her report showed 16 code violations complied with, nine abate notices forwarded to City Hall, eight certified letters sent, four other contacts made, and one each for second offense property, third offense property and one appeal filed to be reviewed at the Dec. 15 meeting of the Board of Works.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported crews will make a final pass through town this week to pick up leaves, and the ice rink has been installed at Feick Park in preparation and with hopes for colder weather this year. Mossberger thanked the electric department for their help in removing an old welcome sign in preparation for installation of a new sign in the near future at the south edge of town. Tentative plans for a spring citywide cleanup in early May are in the works, with details to follow.
Mossberger was granted permission to replace all 15 lengths of the blue tube slide on the north side at the Garrett pool that was installed at cost of $46,000 in 1997. The cost to replace to each of the multiple sections would be about $5,000 apiece. The city has set aside some $50,000 to make improvements at the pool and parks from funds transferred due to cost savings from the pool not being open last summer due to COVID-19. The city can save the nearly $10,000 cost of removing the old tubing by using its own equipment and manpower. The board recommended full replacement of the tubing, noting it “has seen better days.”
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported fiber testing will be complete, with plans for the first customers to be “lit up” the week of Dec. 16.
The board also approved two separate bids that were opened last month and taken under advisement by the city attorney and engineer.
The first was for a sanitary sewer project at S.R. 8 and C.R. 19 from API Construction at a cost of $373,165. The second was for a CSX slip line to carry city water under the railroad tracks from Fer-Pal Construction USA of Taylor, Michigan, for $184,750.
Wastewater Superintendent Bruce Schlosser was given approval to purchase digital panel meters for a total cost of $8,600 to replace outdated models. He also reported sludge will be hauled to the Auburn facility later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.