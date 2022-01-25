GARRETT — Garrett wanted to honor its senior girls basketball players in Friday’s game against West Noble, and with eight of them, it was no small task.
Coach Bob Lapadot did his best to get them all onto the court. A 24-point explosion in the third quarter put the running clock into effect, making it tough to give each a curtain call.
All’s well that ends well as far as the Railroaders were concerned, however, and they overcame a strong start by the Chargers and went on to a 56-22 Northeast Corner Conference win.
“It’s a unique situation when you have eight seniors,” Lapadot said. “You want to get them all in there; you can’t start eight seniors. It’s a blessing to have them, but it makes the night a little different trying to make sure they all get enough playing time, and hopefully be able to score.
“Most important, we got the victory. All the memories of senior night are special when you win, especially when you have competitors like this group. You don’t want a loss on your night.”
Bailey Kelham hit five threes and scored a game-best 25 points for the Railroaders (21-1 overall, 8-0 NECC). Faith Owen also hit five from behind the line for 15 points. Nataley Armstrong had nine assists and was honored after the game for entering the state’s top 10 all-time in assists.
Mackensy Mabie had 12 points to lead the Chargers (5-15, 1-8).
Garrett led just 15-9 after the first quarter, when Mabie scored nine of her total and West Noble keeping the pace to its liking. The Railroaders struggled from three in the first half, making only 4-of-15.
The teams were stuck on that score for nearly six minutes before Kelham dropped in a three at the 3:04 mark of the half.
As is usually the case with the Railroaders, however, even they weren’t scoring, the other side wasn’t scoring either. West Noble was held to two points in the quarter as the Big Train went up 27-11 at the half.
“West Noble hit some tough shots in the first quarter and they hung with us,” Lapadot said. “Everybody expects us to blow people out.
“Every game starts 0-0. You’ve got to work your way and fight your way to have a chance if you are going to blow people out. They didn’t get flustered. They kept doing what we do.”
They also added some twists of their own.
“Our guards came up with something we could do on defense,” Lapadot said. “I still don’t know what it was. They took away all the shots and took away all the open looks.
“I said, ‘I don’t know you’re talking about.’ They said, ‘We all know.’ I said, ‘Then do it.’ They understand the game so well. They know what they’re doing.”
The Railroaders left no doubt in the third quarter, going 5-of-8 from three-point range, and ending the frame on a three-point play by Armstrong. A three by Kelham put the lead at 42-16 and invoked the IHSAA mercy rule, and the rest of the game was played with a running clock.
Garrett hopes to welcome injured senior starter Taylor Gerke back to the lineup next week.
“When she went out, it kind of galvanized them and made them want to work. Now when she comes back, it should give them a big lift,” Lapadot said.
Garrett’s reserve team played Blackhawk Christian and was defeated 35-32. Brooklyn Jacobs had 10 points and Carissa Baver had seven for the Railroaders.
