Deaths and funerals
Virginia Broughman
GARRETT — Virginia Broughman, 87, of Garrett, died May 21, 2021.
Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Nho Maurer
GARRETT — Nho Thi “Jackie” Maurer, 72, of Garrett, died May 25, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Joe Pranger
CORUNNA — Leslie Joe Pranger, 78, of Corunna, died May 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Ronald Armstrong
AUBURN — Ronald “Bud” Armstrong, 91, of Auburn, died May 22, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Sally Quinonez
AUBURN — Sally Quinonez, 74, of Auburn, died May 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ova Wells
AUBURN — Ova I. Wells, 96, of Auburn, died May 23, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Rev. Wilbur Yates
AUBURN — Rev. Wilbur J. Yates, 89, of Auburn, died May 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Clara Jennings
BUTLER — Clara Marie Jennings, 94, of Butler, died May 22, 2021.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, is handling arrangements.
William Burns
ST. JOE — William “Red” Burns, 94, of St. Joe, died May 19, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Constance Gantt
HUDSON — Constance M. “Connie” Gantt, 84, of Hudson, died May 21, 2021.
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, handled arrangements.
