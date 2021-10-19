107 W. Houston St.
Traveling Exhibit
In October, the library is hosting a new traveling exhibit: “Endangered Heritage.” This exhibit gives examples of some of the most common dangers to objects and documents in Hoosier history collections. Visitors will learn how they can assist in preserving Indiana’s history.
Adult Take ‘n’ Make
The October take-and-make project is a “face vase.” Visit the upstairs circulation desk to pick up your kit.
Supplies are limited to one per patron over age 18.
Evening book club
The adult evening book club meets at 6 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in the Community Room.
This month’s book discussion is “The Murmur of Bees” by Sofia Segovia. Copies are available at the upstairs circulation desk.
Christmas craft workshop
Make plans now for the Christmas craft workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. This is a program for parents, grandparents or an adult to do crafts with children. Call the library to register.
Facials and mocktails
Ruth will lead Facials and Mocktails at 6 p.m. Wednesday. She will share recipes for skin care facials using items you probably already have at home. She also has some great mocktail recipes to try.
Space is limited. Call the library or visit the upstairs circulation desk to register.
Book baskets for teachers
This year, the library is offering book baskets for all Garrett area educators. Have a bucket of books delivered to your school. Request subject, age range, fiction and/or nonfiction. Contact Suzy or Christine at 357-5485 or orcwithers@gpl.lib.in.us.
Teen Room
The Teen Room (Herzer Hall) will have activities after school from 3:30-5:30. On Monday, hang out and see what the library has to offer. Tuesday is art day. Wednesday is another hangout time. Thursday, there will be a teen food bar.
Learning Kits
Learning kits are fun and educational activities that can be checked out for two weeks with an active account and parental permission. Parents and guardians can give permission by phone or in person.
Each learning kit contains a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) concept. The library will have a telescope kit, microscope kit, engineering kit, math kit and a coding kit.
Storytime
Join Christine and Suzy for a themed Storytime experience the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. We will sing, read a story, wiggle, make a craft and have a snack. No registration is required.
Starting in November, Storytime will be at 1 p.m. every Wednesday.
Kids’ Club
Let’s experiment with science, explore arts and crafts, have fun with food and play with cool activities.
Join the library every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. No registration is required. All supplies are provided.
Tall Tales Book Kits
Need a variety of formats to entertain your kids? Grab a Tall Tales book kit. Each kit includes three books, one movie, one music CD, a coloring page/activity page. Choose a theme: dinosaurs, animals, bedtime, pirates, super heroes or cats.
Book kits are limited to one per patron.
Garrett history display
A Garrett historical display, “Tales as Old as Time: Garrett through the Ages,” is at the library through the end of summer in the display cases in the south hallway. The display features photos and articles of the Garrett community, some dating back to the 1800s.
Library guidelines
Masks are recommended but not required for library staff and patrons. The library will continue to provide masks for visitors in need of one.
Library fines, fees explained
Overdue fines will no longer accrue on patron accounts.
Administration fees for processing lost or damaged items will no longer be charged. Patrons, however, are still responsible for lost or damaged items and replacement costs.
Video games available
The Garrett Public Library has a video game collection that is now available to circulate to the public.
Games for PlayStation 4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch will be offered.
The collection includes games for all audiences, from ESRB rating E (for everyone) to M (for mature).
Patrons may check out five games at a time for week-long periods.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
