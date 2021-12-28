GARRETT — Garrett’s CyberPatriot teams were at the top of their game in the state round of competition on Dec. 12.
The Garrett Middle School team won its first-ever state championship. The Garrett High School team ranked 10th out of 16 teams in the top level (Platinum) of the high school competition.
The CyberPatriot program, now in its 14th year, is the world’s largest cyber security competition, comprised of over 5,200 high school and middle school teams, sponsored by the Air Force Association and Northrop Grumman. Over 850 middle school and nearly 3,000 high school teams took part this season.
At the center of CyberPatriot is the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, which puts teams of high school and middle school students in the position of newly-hired IT professionals tasked with managing the network of a small company.
Through a series of online competition rounds, teams are given a set of virtual operating systems and are tasked with finding and fixing cyber security vulnerabilities while maintaining critical services. The top teams in the nation earn all expenses paid trips to Maryland for the national finals competition where they can earn national recognition and scholarship money.
“Each of these students did great this season,” coach Bill Thomas said. “Although they improved every round, one constant was their competitiveness. They worked hard and performed as not just some of the best in Indiana, but nationally as well.”
Garrett Middle School is represented by eighth graders Logan Colgan and Sydney Suelzer. They combined to post the 21s best score in the nation during the state round. Their three-round combined score of 511.00 points was the 43rd best in the nation and qualified the duo for the national semi-finals on Jan. 22.
“This is only our third season with a middle school program,” Thomas said. “I am proud of how well they worked together and I am excited to see what they can do in the semi-final round.”
A six-student group competed for Garrett High School, including senior Dharma Cope, juniors Micah Carlson and Kameron Ruiz, sophomore Natalie Shafer as well as freshmen Mahlan Dircksen and Brayson Heltsley.
Garrett High School was placed into the top tier (Platinum) for the state round after ranking in the top 30% of all teams nationally. They entered with the 15th best score in the state of Indiana, but placed 10th in the state round out of 16 teams competing in the Platinum division. GHS saw its season come to an end after a score of 176.25 in its final round.
“Our high school students continue to amaze me with their hard work,” Thomas said. “Other teams that we compete against have formal training, but our students outperform many of them because of their great problem-solving skills.”
Although Thomas is in his seventh season working with the Garrett CyberPatriot programs, the group made great progress recently with the addition of team mentors Logan Brewer and Nicholas Yoder.
“It is great to see alumni from the program be willing and able to give back,” Thomas said. “Logan and Nick have great relationships with the students and bring a wealth of knowledge to each session.”
Both of the teams from Garrett are sponsored by Chapter 143 of the Air Force Association. The Fort Wayne Chapter of the AFA pays for registration fees while also providing food and drink for each competition as part of its goal to promote STEM education opportunities in Northeast Indiana.
“From day one, Chapter 143 has been great to us at Garrett.” Thomas said. “They have supported us financially and have been available to help whenever we asked. We are so fortunate for the great relationship that we have with the Air Force Association.”
