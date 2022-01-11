107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Card making program
The library will host a card making program at 6 p.m. Thursday.
People interested in this session are asked to register in advance as space is limited. All supplies will be provided at no cost.
Evening book club
The evening book club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Visitors are asked to read about their favorite author and share with the group why they might love it.
Tech Tuesdays
Bring your tech questions to the upstairs computer area at the library at 10 a.m. each Tuesday. Staff will help find the answers to questions.
Craft program
Patrons are invited to the library at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Design your own ceramic tile using Sharpie markers and rubbing alcohol. All supplies will be provided at no cost. Early registration is required.
Take N’ Make
A new project will be announced each month, with free craft kits available while supplies last.
The January craft is a penguin bottle cap magnet.
Teen Room
The Teen Room (Herzer Hall) will have activities after school at 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Baby Storytime
Baby Storytime will take place at 11 a.m. each Monday.
Toddler Storytime
Toddler Storytime will take place at 1 p.m. each Thursday.
Kids’ Club
The Kids’ Club offers opportunities to experiment with science, explore arts and crafts, have fun with food and play with cool activities.
Join the library every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. No registration is required. All supplies are provided.
Early Learning Kits
These kits are free, educational activities — four crafts in each kit.
The learning kits change monthly. These can be picked up at the library while supplies last.
Tall Tales Book Kits
Need a variety of formats to entertain your kids? Grab a Tall Tales book kit. Each kit includes three books, one movie, one music CD, a coloring page/activity page. Choose a theme: dinosaurs, animals, bedtime, pirates, super heroes or cats.
Book kits are limited to one per patron.
Garrett history display
A Garrett historical display, “Tales as Old as Time: Garrett through the Ages,” is at the library through the end of summer in the display cases in the south hallway. The display features photos and articles of the Garrett community, some dating back to the 1800s.
Library guidelines
Masks are recommended but not required for library staff and patrons. The library will continue to provide masks for visitors in need of one.
Library fines, fees explained
Overdue fines will no longer accrue on patron accounts.
Administration fees for processing lost or damaged items will no longer be charged. Patrons, however, are still responsible for lost or damaged items and replacement costs.
Video games available
The Garrett Public Library has a video game collection that is now available to circulate to the public.
Games for PlayStation 4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch will be offered.
The collection includes games for all audiences, from ESRB rating E (for everyone) to M (for mature).
Patrons may check out five games at a time for week-long periods.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
