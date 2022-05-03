Today, May 3
Spaghetti with meat sauce, lettuce salad, fruit, bread stick, milk variety.
Wednesday
Soup and sandwich, fresh vegetables, fruit, cookie, milk variety.
Thursday
Pork carnita nachos, mexi corn, fruit, cinnamon twist, milk variety.
Friday
Corn dog nuggets, broccoli, fruit, cheddar snack, milk variety.
Monday, May 9
Chicken patty, oven potato, fruit, milk variety.
Tuesday, May 10
Mozzarella sticks, lettuce salad, bread stick, milk variety.
