GARRETT — J.E. Ober Elementary School students displayed their experiments during the school’s annual science fair in the school gym Thursday.
Participation was on a voluntary basis. Experiments were entered in grades 1-5 for judges to examine earlier in the day.
Prizes were announced for each grade division and for specialty categories sponsored by local businesses and organizations. Tammy Smith coordinated the science fair this year.
Grade level winners
First Grade
1. Finley Ponko, “Bombs Away.”
2. Emelyia Knipper, “Growing Gummy Bears.”
3. Fitzgerald Gilliland, “How Does Weight Affect the Distance a Lego Car Travels?”
4. Abrum Ott, “Egg-cellent Reactions.”
Second Grade
1. Salena Harmon, “What Slows Down Apples from Turning Brown.”
2. Max Bock, “An Egg-secuted Eggsperiment.”
3. Kamdyn Fletcher, “Metamorphosis.”
Third Grade
1. Caden Crabill, “How Clean is Clean?”
2. Magnolia Harmon, “What Melts Ice Faster?”
3. Kloey Clifford, “Bubble Pop.”
4. Cate Chamberlin and Kendall Brookhart, “Crystals.”
5. Kyler Zuehsow, “Soccer Surfaces.”
Fourth Grade
1. Asher Gilliland, “Water in Living Things.”
2. Ariana Smith and Haleigh Blanton, “The Eggstatic Bounce.”
3. Amelia Comment, “Why Soap?”
4. Fisher Ponko, “Soda: Sink or Swim.”
5. Kinsley Clifford, “The Memory Game.”
Fifth Grade
1. Carlie Thomas, “Floating Fruit.”
2. Luke Zuehsow, “See the C.”
3. Keegan Kops, “Water Density.”
Specialty Awards
Tri Kappa Sorority, Psi Iota Xi Sorority and Ben Davis Chevrolet-Ford also participated in the judging for specialty awards.
Tri Kappa Originality Awards
1. Asher Gilliland, “Water in Living Things.”
2. Finley Ponko, “Bombs Away!”
3. Caden Crabill, “How Clean is Clean?”
Psi Iota Xi Sorority Art Award
1. Luke Zuehsow, “See the C.”
2. Oliver Kidder, “Skittles.”
3. Cate Chamberlin and Kendall Brookhart, “Crystals.”
Ben Davis Award for Environmental/Engineering Sciences
1. Kyler Zuehsow, “Soccer Surfaces.”
2. Fitzcharles Gilliland, “How Does Weight Affect the Distance a Lego Car Travels?”
3. Magnolia Harmon, “What Melts Ice the Fastest?”
The annual Northeastern Indiana Regional Science Fair will be held virtually in March at Trine University in Angola. All first- and second-place winners in grades 1-5 qualify for regional competition.
