Today, May 18
4:45 p.m. — Varsity golf at Fairfield with West Noble.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls track sectional at Angola.
5 p.m. — Middle school golf, girls NECC meet at West Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Prairie Heights.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Prairie Heights, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at DeKalb.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Lakewood Park, here.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Heritage.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Heritage, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at Prairie Heights.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Prairie Heights, here.
Thursday
4:30 p.m. — Varsity golf with Heritage, here.
5 p.m. — Varsity boys track sectional at East Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with Lakeland, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Lakeland.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with Lakeland, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Lakeland.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Reserve baseball at East Noble.
9 a.m. — Varsity golf with Central Noble at Noble Hawk.
10 a.m. — Varsity softball with FW Snider (DH), here.
