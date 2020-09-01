Varsity Boys Soccer
Kennedy sets record in win
WOODBURN — Kenan Kennedy set a Garrett school record with six goals as the Railroaders defeated host Woodlan 7-4 Aug. 25.
Kennedy broke the old school record of five, which was set by Reilly Pugh.
Nate Presswood had the other goal for Garrett (4-0).
Zak Klopfenstein had three assists — two to Kennedy and one to Presswood — as the Railroaders led 3-2 at the half. Woodlan tied it early in the second half, but Kennedy scored off a header just 30 seconds later to give Garrett the lead for good.
Nick Barden had seven saves in net for Garrett.
Varsity Girls Golf
Garrett places ninth at New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Garrett’s varsity girls golf team finished ninth at the New Haven Bulldog Invitational Aug. 22.
The Railroaders shot 387, just behind eighth-place East Noble, which shot 380. Angola was 12th with 430.
Garrett was led by Sarah Cooper’s fourth-place finish. Abby Weaver and Madi Flaugh shot personal-best scores.
East Noble led area teams in the New Haven Bulldog Invitational, placing eighth by shooting 380 at Whispering Creek.
Garrett defeats NECC opponents
MIDDLEBURY — Garrett shot 219 to 221 for Fairfield and 239 for West Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference three-way match at Meadow Valley Thursday.
Garrett’s Sarah Cooper was the medalist with a 42. Abby Weaver shot a 52 for the Railroaders. Other Garrett scores were Courtney Barse with a 60, Kaitlyn Bergman with a 65 and Sophia Ruble with a 66.
Kacee Click topped West Noble with a 48.
Bailey Willard led Fairfield with a 54.
Varsity Volleyball
Garrett improves to 3-0
COLUMBIA CITY — Garrett improved to 3-0 with a three-set win over host Columbia City Aug. 25.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-18, 25-21.
Senior Logan Smith had 14 kills to lead the Railroaders. Junior Morgan Ostrowski added eight. Smith had 11 assists and senior Emma Hirchak had 15.
Ostrowski served four aces and junior Emma Welbaum added three.
Ostrowski had 17 digs. Senior Bailey Payton and sophomore Kinleigh Smith had 13 digs each.
Big Train rolls East Noble
GARRETT — Garrett’s varsity volleyball team made it four in a row to start the season with a 25-14, 25-14, 25-18 win over East Noble in the Paul Bateman Gymnasium Thursday.
Emma Hirchak led the way with 12 kills while Morgan Ostrowski and Logan Smith had eight apiece.
Smith had 22 assists and Hirchak contributed 11. Smith added four aces and Ostrowski served three. The Railroaders had 13 aces in the match.
Ostrowski had 12 digs, Bailey Payton had 10 and Hirchak and Emma Welbaum had nine each.
Varsity Cross Country
Railroaders run at Prairie Heights
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Garrett boys finished second as a team and the Garrett girls were fifth at the Panther Run at Prairie Heights High School Saturday.
In the boys' race, Trevor Armstrong finished fourth. Luke Coffman was eighth and Gavin Weller finished 10th. Colton Weimer finished 13th and Landon Davis was 15th.
In the girls' race, Nataley Armstrong placed sixth. Aida Haynes was 22nd, with Addison Ebert in 34th, Makenna Malcolm in 35th and Samantha Hilkey in 38th.
Golf
Boys golf, baseball team outing is Sept. 13
GARRETT — The Garrett High School boys golf and baseball teams are holding a golf outing and fundraiser at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Garrett Country Club.
The cost for four-person team is $260, which includes green fees, golf cart and lunch.
Optional tee box advancement and skins game are each $20 per team. Hole sponsorship is $75.
Forms are available at the Garrett Country Club. The deadline is Monday, Sept. 7.
Memorabilia
Card show set for Sept. 12
FORT WAYNE — A sports card and memorabilia show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Ramada Plaza Center and Travel Hotel, formerly known as Hotel Fort Wayne, 305 E. Washington Center Road, Exit 312-A off Interstate 69.
Regional dealers will be buying, selling and trading sports and non-sports cards and collectibles.
There is no admission charge. Visitors may bring in items for appraisal.
For more information, contact Brian Mayne at 824-4867, by email at mcscards@icloud.com or on Facebook at MCS Cards.
