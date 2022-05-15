GARRETT — Garrett got home runs from Kaitlyn Bergman and Mackenzie Smith to beat Fremont 6-4 in a May 10 Northeast Corner Conference game.
“That felt good. I’m really proud of these kids for the way they bounced back after last night’s loss over at Eastside,” Railroader coach Julie DePew said.
“The kids came back and wanted to win. They were ready to work. I’m really proud of their mentality.”
Fremont perfectly executed some small ball to get on the board first. Sammy Meyers led off the game with a single, advanced on a grounder and stole third ahead of Kate Gannon’s sacrifice bunt.
Bergman led off the Garrett first with a solo home run.
That’s where it stayed until the home half of the third.
Bergman, who hit for three-fourths of the cycle, led off with a double and scored on Stella Mix’s one-out single. Mix would later score when Halle Hathaway reached on an error for a 3-1 lead.
The Railroaders made it 6-1 with three more in the fourth.
With one out, Bergman picked up a single, took second on a wild pitch, and scored when Smith crushed one over the left field fence.
Mix followed with a single, moved up on a grounder, and scored on Hathaway’s single.
Fremont got a run back in the fifth when Lexi Stevens reached on an error. She moved up on a passed ball and scored when Rylee Goetz was safe on another Garrett error.
Stevens started a rally with a two-out hit in the seventh. She scored when the Railroaders threw the ball away on Addy Parr’s grounder. Parr wound up circling the bases when Garrett commited another error on the play.
Bergman ended the game with a strikeout for Garrett.
The win is the fourth of the last five outings for the Railroaders, now 6-9.
“I’m excited,” DePew said. “They haven’t peaked. I think they’re still climbing. They’re still having fun and they’re still working hard.
“Every day we come to practice, they’re ready to go. They’re ready to learn something new. They’re ready to try something new. … As long as we can keep that mentality, I think these girls have some good things in front of them.”
