Robert Burlingame
AVILLA — Robert F. Burlingame, 78, of Avilla, died Feb. 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Nila Hanes
AUBURN — Nila J. Hanes, 90, of Auburn, died Feb. 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Gail Hay
AUBURN — Gail E. Hay, 83, of Auburn, died Feb. 23, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Anthony Mead
FORT WAYNE — Anthony Lee “Tony” Mead, 23, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Feb. 17, 2021.
Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, handled arrangements.
Johanna Sawyers
AUBURN — Johanna Kathrina Sawyers, 96, of Auburn, died Feb. 18, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Allen Roudabush
WATERLOO — Allen John “Jack” Roudabush, 91, of Waterloo, died Feb. 20, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Harold Wilhelm
WATERLOO — Harold E. Wilhelm, 93, of Waterloo, died Feb. 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Armand Phillips
BUTLER — Armand “Michael” Phillips, 61, of Butler, died Feb. 24, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Etta Erwin
FOLEY, Ala. — Etta Mae Erwin, 95, of Foley, Alabama and formerly of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 18, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Larry Antonides
KENDALLVILLE — Larry Allen Antonides, 75, of Kendallville, died Feb. 22, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Barb Grandstaff
KENDALLVILLE — Barb L. Grandstaff, 78, of Kendallville, died Feb. 21, 2021.
Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Lillian Mitchell
KENDALLVILLE — Lillian I. Mitchell, 101, of Kendallville, died Feb. 19, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Darwin Boyles
ROME CITY — Darwin Dale Boyles, 77, of Rome City, died Feb. 16, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
