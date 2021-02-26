Robert Burlingame

AVILLA — Robert F. Burlingame, 78, of Avilla, died Feb. 20, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Nila Hanes

AUBURN — Nila J. Hanes, 90, of Auburn, died Feb. 24, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Gail Hay

AUBURN — Gail E. Hay, 83, of Auburn, died Feb. 23, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Anthony Mead

FORT WAYNE — Anthony Lee “Tony” Mead, 23, of Fort Wayne and born in Auburn, died Feb. 17, 2021.

Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LaGrange, handled arrangements.

Johanna Sawyers

AUBURN — Johanna Kathrina Sawyers, 96, of Auburn, died Feb. 18, 2021.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Allen Roudabush

WATERLOO — Allen John “Jack” Roudabush, 91, of Waterloo, died Feb. 20, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Harold Wilhelm

WATERLOO — Harold E. Wilhelm, 93, of Waterloo, died Feb. 24, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Armand Phillips

BUTLER — Armand “Michael” Phillips, 61, of Butler, died Feb. 24, 2021.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Etta Erwin

FOLEY, Ala. — Etta Mae Erwin, 95, of Foley, Alabama and formerly of Pleasant Lake, died Feb. 18, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Larry Antonides

KENDALLVILLE — Larry Allen Antonides, 75, of Kendallville, died Feb. 22, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Barb Grandstaff

KENDALLVILLE — Barb L. Grandstaff, 78, of Kendallville, died Feb. 21, 2021.

Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Lillian Mitchell

KENDALLVILLE — Lillian I. Mitchell, 101, of Kendallville, died Feb. 19, 2021.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Darwin Boyles

ROME CITY — Darwin Dale Boyles, 77, of Rome City, died Feb. 16, 2021.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

