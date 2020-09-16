BUTLER — Host Eastside won the first set, but the Garrett Railroaders swept the next three, claiming the Northeast Corner Conference volleyball match at Butler Sept. 15.
The Railroaders improved to 10-1 in all matches and 5-1 in conference play with the win.
Senior Logan Smith led Garrett with 19 kills while classmate Emma Hirchak added 16. Junior Morgan Ostrowski added 12.
Smith and junior Taylor Gerke served four aces each. Gerke added a block while Smith had 10 assists.
Ostrowski led the Railroaders with 31 digs. Hirchak had 25 and Smith added 21.
Gerke had 12 digs, sophomore Kinleigh Smith had 11 and senior Bailey Payton added eight.
For the Blazers, junior Mataya Bireley had nine kills and sophomore Eleanor Neumann added eight. Bireley served two aces.
Junior Josie Richman had two blocks and Neumann had one for Eastside.
Sophomore Paige Franz led the hosts with 21 digs. Junior Skyelar Kessler had 14 digs, Neumann had nine and sophomore Allison Hoffelder contributed eight.
Kessler had 10 assists and Hoffelder added seven.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.