GARRETT — Dr. Danny E. “Dan” Weimer, 50, is seeking a third term on the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, representing the City of Garrett.
Weimer graduated from Garrett High School in 1988, Purdue University in 1992 and the Ross School of Veterinary Medicine in 1998.
He has worked at the Garrett Veterinary Hospital since 1998, and is now the owner of the practice.
Weimer has served in volunteer and leadership roles in the community, including 10 years as board member and officer of the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center. In addition, he helped create the Garrett Education Foundation and currently serves as board member and officer.
Weimer also represents the school board on Garrett-Keyser-Butler Building Trades committee.
He is especially excited about the six acres of land donated to the building trades program which is being developed into Brennan Estates, the first school-owned subdivision in the state. Students have already begun construction on the first of nine homes to be built on the property, and Weimer is proud of what is going on with the project.
He has served eight years on the school board and serves as its secretary, along with multiple Garrett youth athletic teams.
His no. one reason to seek re-election is for the kids in the Garrett community.
“Being a father of two, who were and are very active in the athletics that go on with school and the city, I got to know many of these kids,” Weimer said. “We have a bunch of good ones, and that makes it easy to want to support them.”
Secondly, he wants to support staff and administration.
“I’ve gotten to know almost all of them, grew up with a few of them, and have befriended most of them,” Weimer said.
“I have been in and around the school for the past 14 years with my kids. I’ve seen and also heard multiple comments that our administration team (all of them), our teachers, the school hospital staff, the kitchen staff and the janitors go way out of their way to make sure our school is safe and conducive to the best possible education for our kids. This makes supporting them pretty simple,” he added.
“Finally, this community in whole is pretty special,” Weimer said. “We are not perfection, but try hard every day to be the best and I truly feel we always put our kids first.”
While he doesn’t consider himself necessarily the better candidate for the position, Weimer said he is “willing and able to support this G-K-B school system. I want to do what I can to make G-K-B the better/best school system we can for these kids.”
He sees COVID-19 as the main challenge facing schools in the coming years.
“It’s definitely going to be difficult and challenging going forward,” he said
While trying to keep his veterinarian job separate from that of a school board member, Weimer hears comments from the community from time-to-time.
“I answer the best I can in whatever the surroundings might be, and suggest we continue the discussion later,” he said.
Weimer and his wife Barbara, a 1992 Garrett graduate, are the parents of Madison who graduated from Garrett in 2018 and son, Colton, who is senior this year.
Weimer enjoys spending time in the great outdoors, having recently taken trips to Alaska and Colorado.
If elected, Weimer said his goal is to “Keep the Big Train rolling.”
