Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles 1357
GARRETT — Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., will serve a baked steak dinner from 4:30-7 p.m. Saturday. The meal includes baked steak, mashed potatoes, corn and cookies for $9.
There will be live music from Julia James from 6:30-9:30 p.m.
This event is open to the public.
Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
The legion executive board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The legion general meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the third nomination and election of officers.
A fish fry will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Friday. Kessler’s Kountry will provide musical entertainment.
JAM Recreation Center
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center has announced these activities:
Lifeguard course
A lifeguard certification class will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23.
Upon completion of the course, participants will receive a two-year certification as a lifeguard, as well as CPR, AED and first aid, and a one-year certification in blood-borne pathogens.
Swim, sports camps
Swim and sports camps will run July 12-29.
Swim camps for those 3-6 years old will provide a fun introduction to the water with an emphasis on safety and basic swimming skills. Sports camps for this age group will focus on fundamental skills used in sports like soccer, basketball, and T-ball through games, drills, and fun activities.
The cost for these camps is $25 per week for JAM Center members and $35 per week for non-members.
Swim camps for those 6-12 years old are divided into intermediate/advanced camps and Swim Club Camp for even more advanced swimmers.
Sports camps for 6-12 year olds will focus on a different sport each week: soccer for July 12-15, basketball for July 19-22, and volleyball for July 26-29.
Intermediate/advanced swim camp and the sports camps for 6-12 year olds are $35 per week for JAM Center members and $45 per week for non-members. Swim Club Camp is $20 per week for members and $30 per week for non-members.
For more information, visit the JAM Center’s Welcome Center or call 357-1917.
