GARRETT — The annual Garrett alumni reunion takes place this weekend.
The annual Aaron “Sneezy” Smith Alumni Scholarship Golf Outing takes place Friday at Garrett Country Club. The golf outing begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start.
Friday evening, Garrett American Legion Post 178 will host its annual open house.
The alumni reunion celebration continues Saturday in the Garrett High School cafeteria.
Coffee and doughnuts will be available at 10 a.m., with lunch at noon. The annual members meeting and recognition is at 1:30 p.m.
Alumni association officers are: President Jenny Teders, Class of 1979, jteders@hotmail.com; First Vice President Linda Anderson, Class of 1967, lindammyers1949@gmail.com; Second Vice President Bob Johoski, Class of 1960, rjohoski@gmail.com; Treasurer Jacob Barnhart, Class of 2010, jbarnhart@garrettstatebank.com; Corresponding Secretary Chris Smith, Class of 1969, nanismith51@gmail.com; and Recording Secretary Beth Novy, Class of 1973, bethan77@yahoo.com.
