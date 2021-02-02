Arrested in
Steuben County
Rebecca A. Ice, 27, of the 100 block of North Taylor Road, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 28 by Hamilton Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Michael McMahon, 62, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 18 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Donald Johnston, 35, of the 2000 block of U.S. 6, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a body attachment.
Diane Sumner, 64, of the 1000 block of Ontario Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Hannah Moreno, 23, of the 100 block of North Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:48 p.m. Jan. 19 by Garrett Police on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Henry Dominguez, 27, of Arbor Drive, North Pointe Crossing, Garrett, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. Jan. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and pointing an unloaded firearm, a Class A misdemeanor.
Makesha Howard, 39, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. Jan. 19 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Stoy, 46, of the 100 block of Alan Drive, Fremont, was arrested at 11:28 a.m. Jan. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Toria Warrix, 24, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:54 p.m. Jan. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jacob Smith, 24, of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, was arrested at 1:04 p.m. Jan. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Eric Williams, 38, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:04 p.m. Jan. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
Jeremy Bixler, 45, of the 5800 block of C.R. 60, St. Joe, was arrested at 2:35 p.m. Jan. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of child molesting, a Class A felony.
Joshua Ames, 29, of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. Jan. 23 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant for a charge of criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.
Mark Powell, 48, of the 1500 block of South Hazel Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Jan. 23 by Auburn Police on a charge of battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Carlos Taylor, 38, of the 11900 block of Taylor Road, Churubusco, was arrested at 10:07 p.m. Jan. 24 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Lopez, 46, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 1000 North, Kendallville, was arrested at 12:23 a.m. Jan. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
