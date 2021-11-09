GARRETT — A group of Garrett High School students will earn class credit while touring landmarks in Arizona this summer.
Geoscience instructor Anthony Thomas will lead 21 students and four adult chaperones on the trek from June 13-21 that includes stops at the Grand Canyon, petrified forest, Antelope Canyon, Arizona State University, Native American ruin sites, Glen Canyon Dam, volcano sites and an Arizona Diamondback baseball game.
The class is a summer school course where students will earn earth science course credit through the trip and completing assignments upon returning to Indiana, Thomas said.
The total cost of the project is $36,500. The student expense of $800 includes airfare, transportation, accommodations and meals. Multiple grants have been received, including support from CSX, Community Foundation of DeKalb County, United Way of DeKalb County, James Foundation and Dekko Foundation.
A fundraiser is planned for 7-9 p.m. Saturday at Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., featuring a ’90s pop culture trivia night and silent auction.
Activities include prize drawings. Food will be provided. All proceeds benefit the Garrett High School trip to Arizona in June 2022.
The trip is planned every four years. Last year’s tour was canceled due to the pandemic.
