James Farlow Sr.

GARRETT — James O. Farlow Sr., 91, of Garrett and formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 1, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Edward Mahnesmith

ANGOLA — Edward L. Mahnesmith, 80, of Angola and born in Garrett, died Nov. 28, 2020.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Beulah Sumner

GARRETT — Beulah F. Sumner, 83, of Garrett, died Nov. 29, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Cheryl Ross

CORUNNA — Cheryl C. Ross, 72, of Corunna, died Dec. 4, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Judy Smith

AVILLA — Judy Allison Smith, 71, of Avilla, died Nov. 29, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Scott Boger

AUBURN — Scott D. “Scooter” Boger, 50, of Auburn, died Nov. 27, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Marilyn Minard

AUBURN — Marilyn Nadine Minard, 90, of Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Stephen Murray

AUBURN — Stephen “Steve” Murray, 79, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Byron Phillips

AUBURN — Byron “Bruce” Phillips, 80, of Auburn, died Dec. 2, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Arthur Richardson

AUBURN — Arthur I. Richardson, 90, of Auburn, died Dec. 1, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Layden Rieke

AUBURN — Layden Theodore Rieke, 82, of Auburn, died Dec. 4, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Ned Schlosser

AUBURN — Ned N. Schlosser, 90, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Louise Weimer

AUBURN — Louise “Weezie” Weimer, 87, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Jack Wilcox

AUBURN — Jack Lee Wilcox, 90, of Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Martha Wright

AUBURN — Martha F. Wright, 68, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Theresa Muncy

SPENCERVILLE — Theresa Kay (Ables) Muncy, 57, of Spencerville, died Dec. 3, 2020.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

Dawn Scott

SPENCERVILLE — Dawn Renee Scott, 51, of Spencerville, died Nov. 28, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.

Hildanna Camp

WATERLOO — Hildanna Crystal Camp, 94, of Waterloo, died Nov. 29, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Donald Chriswell

HAMILTON — Donald D. Chriswell, 73, of Hamilton, died Nov. 27, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Sandra Brandon

ASHLEY — Sandra K. Brandon, 81, of Ashley, died Nov. 29, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Ardath Hine

ASHLEY — Ardath Faye Hine, 70, of Ashley, died Nov. 28, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Daniel Newell

HUDSON — Daniel Allen Newell, 60, of Lake of the Woods, Hudson, died Nov. 27, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Lillian Kurtz

KENDALLVILLE — Lillian Arlene Kurtz, 93, of Kendallville, died Dec. 3, 2020.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

Dawn Blum

ROME CITY — Dawn René “Nana” Blum, 55, of Rome City, died Nov. 26, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Duane Cearbaugh

ANGOLA — Duane L. Cearbaugh, 66, of Angola, died Nov. 28, 2020.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.