James Farlow Sr.
GARRETT — James O. Farlow Sr., 91, of Garrett and formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 1, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Edward Mahnesmith
ANGOLA — Edward L. Mahnesmith, 80, of Angola and born in Garrett, died Nov. 28, 2020.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Beulah Sumner
GARRETT — Beulah F. Sumner, 83, of Garrett, died Nov. 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Cheryl Ross
CORUNNA — Cheryl C. Ross, 72, of Corunna, died Dec. 4, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Judy Smith
AVILLA — Judy Allison Smith, 71, of Avilla, died Nov. 29, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Scott Boger
AUBURN — Scott D. “Scooter” Boger, 50, of Auburn, died Nov. 27, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Marilyn Minard
AUBURN — Marilyn Nadine Minard, 90, of Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Stephen Murray
AUBURN — Stephen “Steve” Murray, 79, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Byron Phillips
AUBURN — Byron “Bruce” Phillips, 80, of Auburn, died Dec. 2, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Arthur Richardson
AUBURN — Arthur I. Richardson, 90, of Auburn, died Dec. 1, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Layden Rieke
AUBURN — Layden Theodore Rieke, 82, of Auburn, died Dec. 4, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Ned Schlosser
AUBURN — Ned N. Schlosser, 90, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Louise Weimer
AUBURN — Louise “Weezie” Weimer, 87, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Jack Wilcox
AUBURN — Jack Lee Wilcox, 90, of Auburn, died Nov. 28, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Martha Wright
AUBURN — Martha F. Wright, 68, of Auburn, died Nov. 30, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Theresa Muncy
SPENCERVILLE — Theresa Kay (Ables) Muncy, 57, of Spencerville, died Dec. 3, 2020.
A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.
Dawn Scott
SPENCERVILLE — Dawn Renee Scott, 51, of Spencerville, died Nov. 28, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Hildanna Camp
WATERLOO — Hildanna Crystal Camp, 94, of Waterloo, died Nov. 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Donald Chriswell
HAMILTON — Donald D. Chriswell, 73, of Hamilton, died Nov. 27, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Sandra Brandon
ASHLEY — Sandra K. Brandon, 81, of Ashley, died Nov. 29, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Ardath Hine
ASHLEY — Ardath Faye Hine, 70, of Ashley, died Nov. 28, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Daniel Newell
HUDSON — Daniel Allen Newell, 60, of Lake of the Woods, Hudson, died Nov. 27, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Lillian Kurtz
KENDALLVILLE — Lillian Arlene Kurtz, 93, of Kendallville, died Dec. 3, 2020.
Private family services will take place at a later date.
Dawn Blum
ROME CITY — Dawn René “Nana” Blum, 55, of Rome City, died Nov. 26, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Duane Cearbaugh
ANGOLA — Duane L. Cearbaugh, 66, of Angola, died Nov. 28, 2020.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
