GARRETT — Garrett-Keyser-Butler School administrators cheered the completion of the first quarter of the school year, in which students have been meeting virtually, in class and through a hybrid model for the past nine weeks.
“I was just so thrilled, because I know many people were wondering and questioning if we could do this,” Superintendent Tonya Weaver said of completing the first quarter. At Monday’s meeting of the school board, she thanked teachers and staff members for doing incredible things.
J.E. Ober Elementary School teachers Kelly Flotow, Sam Tipton and Alexandria Bergman, who stepped forward to lead the blended and virtual models, shared successes in the first nine weeks. All agreed the flexibility available is best for each student’s needs, whether low or high ability, in order to give every student what he or she needs, and to communicate with parents and involve them in their child’s learning process.
“I am providing better service than in the past,” said Bergman, who teaches kindergarten through grade 2.
If students choose to return to traditional classes from virtual, Tipton said, the curriculum is curated for all of them to provide a seamless transition.
The blended model also allows flexibility with much smaller classrooms, most with eight or fewer students, said Flotow, who teaches grades 3 and 4. That allows her to drill down on what exactly is needed to achieve successful results.
J.E. Ober Principal Kristi Surfus said even with lower numbers in classrooms, many students came back to traditional learning models.
“The traditional kids are getting good training, and the blended and virtual students are getting extra attention. It’s kind of the best of both worlds,” she said.
High school Principal Matt Smith announced the Class of 2021 will graduate Friday, June 4, with hopes to do it all at once, all in the gym, if possible,
“But I tell you after last June’s experience, I will do that all over again, also. The personal touch was pretty neat,” Smith said of the staggered individual sessions over several days with limited family in attendance.
A blended model of virtual and traditional classes has been changed for the second quarter, with classes meeting each day, with half days at school, the other half virtually, Smith said.
Standardized testing is moving away from ISTEP to SAT in Indiana, and students now will be tested in the spring of their junior year. All sophomore students took a practice PSAT test on Oct. 14, he added.
With fewer teams/athletes involved in winter sports, efforts are underway to separate student-athletes in classrooms with specific seating due to COVID-19 to control contact tracing.
The spell team is gearing up for a virtual season with many guidelines and rules being implemented. Smith praised Chad Sutton and his group for the Career Development Program’s recent national recognition.
Assistant Principal Josh Dommer said the middle school is moving cohorts to have the same seating charts in all classrooms to help control the COVID-19 situation. This would allow less contact tracing, he added. The school now has 22 students in blended classroom models and 46 in virtual, down from the original 90 students opting for those classes.
He also announced NWEA testing is complete from last spring. Data is being compiled and will be looked over closely, Dommer said.
Parent-teacher conferences are planned Nov. 3 for all three buildings, with connections to be completed by phone, email or virtually.
Head Start Director Jonell Malcolm reported her biggest challenge is being short-staffed. Classes continue to meet four days a week following policy and procedure, with lots of cleaning supplies being used. A weekly cooking classroom for parents is being provided through a grant, she added.
School calendars for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 were approved by the board. The first student day in fall 2021 will be Thursday, Aug. 12, with the last student day on May 27, 2022. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed as a holiday for students and teachers beginning in January 2021.
The board adopted the 2021 school budget approved at its meeting Sept. 21. Taxpayers in the district will see a 0.9% increase in the property tax levy to raise $4.9 million, up from the current $4.5 million levy. A public hearing was held at the September session.
Weaver also reported an update in food service, with free meals extended to all students through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Garrett’s food service managers went back to the beginning of the year and calculated reimbursements that will go back to all families. Refunds totaling $42,610 will be distributed to families due to those free meals.
The board also approved several items including: invoicing of G-K-B Head Start; an updated NEOLA IX Board Policy; a resolution to waive the second reading of the NEOLA Title IX Board Policy; and fundraisers for the Tree Huggers and Junior Class Prom.
The board also approved grant awards and donations including $30,000 from Group Dekko for the TADA program; an Early Intervention grant for $15,000 for a literacy report for kindergarten through grade 2; $15,000 for G-K-B Head Start for technology for students and staff; and $10,000 for G-K-B Head Start from the Max and Victoria Dreyfus Foundation for supporting Father Involvement training.
In personnel matters Monday, the board approved the resignations of Rashell Tolson as a part-time cafeteria employee and Teya Treesh as a G-K-B Head Start teacher; and the hiring of Beth Noel as part-time cafeteria employee.
Also approved were Shai Greuter as a volunteer high school assistant cheer coach; Sam Malcolm as eighth-grade basketball coach; Dave Demske as seventh-grade basketball coach; and Bill Bailey and Ryan Gater as sixth-grade assistant boys basketball coaches.
