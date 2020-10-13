Violet Elliott
GARRETT — Violet Helen Elliott, 81, of Garrett, died Oct. 5, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Barbara Hedges
ORLAND — Barbara L. Hedges, 77, of Orland and born in Garrett, died Oct. 5, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Robert Hedges
ORLAND — Robert L. Hedges, 79, of Orland, died Oct. 5, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Atlee Hamlin
AVILLA — Atlee Eugene Hamlin, 93, of Avilla and formerly of Kendallville, died Oct. 8, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Carl Feller
AUBURN — Carl E. Feller, 84, of Auburn, died Oct. 7, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Frances Mefford
PLANO, Texas — Frances R. “Fran” Mefford, 88, of Plano, Texas and formerly of Auburn, died Oct. 6, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Carmen Vaught
BUTLER — Carmen F. Vaught, 83, of Butler and formerly of Angola, died Oct. 3, 2020.
Myers Funeral Home, Huntington, is handling arrangements.
Julia Winn
MILFORD, Mich. — Julia “Katie” Kathleen Winn, 100, of Milford, Michigan and formerly of Butler, died Sept. 30, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Sheila Lockwood
WATERLOO — Sheila D. Lockwood, 42, of Waterloo, died Oct. 3, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Johnny Fugate
HAMILTON — Johnny Fugate, 68, of Hamilton, died Oct, 2, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, handled arrangements.
Darwin Buckmaster
ASHLEY — Darwin Earl “Buck” Buckmaster, 70, of Ashley, died Oct. 3, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jerry Hughes
PLEASANT LAKE — Jerry David Hughes, 71, of Pleasant Lake, died Oct. 5, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Steven Patrick
ROME CITY — Steven L. Patrick, 64, of Rome City, died Oct. 4, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Joyce Pease
ROME CITY — Joyce A. Pease, 79, of Rome City, died Oct. 6, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville, handled arrangements.
Gregory Cleveland
KENDALLVILLE — Gregory Allen Cleveland, 58, of Kendallville, died Oct. 3, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Randall Combs
KENDALLVILLE — Randall Combs, 53, of Kendallville, died Oct. 7, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Joseph DeCamp
KENDALLVILLE — Joseph R. DeCamp, 52, of Kendallville, died Oct. 2, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Roland Gariepy
KENDALLVILLE — Roland W. Gariepy, 76, of Kendallville, died Sept. 30, 2020.
Advantage Highland Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Martha Routsong
KENDALLVILLE — Martha A. Routsong, 97, of Kendallville, died Oct. 2, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Thomas Decker
HUNTERTOWN — Thomas B. “Budda” Decker, 82, of Huntertown, died Oct. 6, 2020.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco, handled arrangements.
