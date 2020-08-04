GARRETT — While Saturday’s rainfall was appreciated, it did put a damper on the 10th annual Quiet Knight Veterans Car Show at Garrett American Legion Post 178.
Only 15 vehicles were entered in the show, held through persistent rain showers.
The event is sponsored each year by Sons of the American Legion Squadron 178. Proceeds benefit the Quiet Knight Veterans Fund, which provides direct assistance to veterans who have fallen on hard times.
A 1965 Chevrolet Chevy II, owned by Robert Bishop, was voted Best of Show.
Mayor Todd Fiandt selected a 1963 Ford Falcon, owned by Ron Howe, as winner of the Mayor’s Choice. Police Chief Roland McPherson picked a 1966 Ford Mustang, owned by Jerry Stalter, as winner of the Police Chief’s Choice. Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser selected a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette, owned by Jim and Sandy McKraken as winner of the Fire Chief’s Choice.
Dayton Kidder, who brought a 2017 Indian Scout motorcycle, won a $100 cash prize. The winner’s name of the $50 cash prize was not available.
The following awards were presented:
1960s — Mick Boyd, 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle.
1980s — Mike Sattison, 1981 Chevrolet Corvette.
1990s — Jeff McKraken, 1999 Chevrolet Corvette.
2000s — Jim McKraken, 2001 Chevrolet Corvette.
2010s — John Sweet, 2010 Dodge Challenger.
Motorcycle — Dayton Kidder, 2017 Indian Scout.
