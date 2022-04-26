Donald Funk

CONNERSVILLE — Donald Lee Funk, 77, of Connersville and born in Garrett, died April 17, 2022.

Urban Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville, handled arrangements.

Logan Schambers

AVILLA — Logan Larry Schambers, 18, of Avilla, died April 15, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Mary Hall

LAOTTO — Mary Hall, 89, of LaOtto, died April 17, 2022.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Neddie Hall

LAOTTO — Neddie “Ned” Hall, 87, of LaOtto, died April 16, 2022.

Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.

Jane Davidson

AUBURN — Jane E. Davidson, 70, of Auburn, died April 22, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Kenneth Roland

FREMONT — Kenneth Damian “Kenny” Roland, 14, of Fremont and born in Auburn, died April 14, 2022.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Sonya Cameron

BUTLER — Sonya S. (Alexander) Cameron, 83, of Butler, died April 17, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Raymond Castator

ASHLEY — Raymond N. Castator, 58, of Ashley, died April 15, 2022.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Lawrence Copeland

KENDALLVILLE — Lawrence E. “Larry” Copeland, 69, of Kendallville, died April 16, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jeannine Edsall

KENDALLVILLE — Jeannine Marie Edsall, 89, of Kendallville, died April 16, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Robert Edwards

KENDALLVILLE — Robert Lee Edwards, 69, of Kendallville, died April 18, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

David Eitner

KENDALLVILLE — David Gary Eitner, 70, of Kendallville, died April 20, 2022.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Melinda Hicks

WAWAKA — Melinda Ann “Mindy” Hicks, 52, of Wawaka and born in Kendallville, died April 19, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Christina Wilcox

KENDALLVILLE — Christina F. Wilcox, 26, of Kendallville, died April 15, 2022.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

