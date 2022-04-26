Donald Funk
CONNERSVILLE — Donald Lee Funk, 77, of Connersville and born in Garrett, died April 17, 2022.
Urban Winkler Funeral Home, Connersville, handled arrangements.
Logan Schambers
AVILLA — Logan Larry Schambers, 18, of Avilla, died April 15, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Mary Hall
LAOTTO — Mary Hall, 89, of LaOtto, died April 17, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Neddie Hall
LAOTTO — Neddie “Ned” Hall, 87, of LaOtto, died April 16, 2022.
Harper Funeral Home, Avilla, handled arrangements.
Jane Davidson
AUBURN — Jane E. Davidson, 70, of Auburn, died April 22, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Kenneth Roland
FREMONT — Kenneth Damian “Kenny” Roland, 14, of Fremont and born in Auburn, died April 14, 2022.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Sonya Cameron
BUTLER — Sonya S. (Alexander) Cameron, 83, of Butler, died April 17, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Raymond Castator
ASHLEY — Raymond N. Castator, 58, of Ashley, died April 15, 2022.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lawrence Copeland
KENDALLVILLE — Lawrence E. “Larry” Copeland, 69, of Kendallville, died April 16, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jeannine Edsall
KENDALLVILLE — Jeannine Marie Edsall, 89, of Kendallville, died April 16, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Robert Edwards
KENDALLVILLE — Robert Lee Edwards, 69, of Kendallville, died April 18, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
David Eitner
KENDALLVILLE — David Gary Eitner, 70, of Kendallville, died April 20, 2022.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Melinda Hicks
WAWAKA — Melinda Ann “Mindy” Hicks, 52, of Wawaka and born in Kendallville, died April 19, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Christina Wilcox
KENDALLVILLE — Christina F. Wilcox, 26, of Kendallville, died April 15, 2022.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
