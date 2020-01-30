GARRETT — Students in second through fifth grade took part in the annual St. Joseph School Science Fair on Jan. 23 in the school gym.
First-place finishers advance to the regional science fair March 14 at Trine University in Angola.
Winners include:
Grade 5
First place — Kaitlin Keesler, “Which Liquid Evaporates Fastest?”
Second place — Atalie Gullett, “Flowers.”
Third place — Sully Chipman, “Ice Cube Shape vs. Melting Speed.”
Grade 4
First place — Elena Norrick, “Slime.”
Second place — Claire McBride, “Which Ice Cream Brand Melts the Slowest at Room Temperature?”
Third place — Emerson Sewelin, “An Investigation of Joint Strength.”
Grade 3
First place — Isaac Hefty, “The Effects of Household Acidifiers on Cut Flowers.”
Second place — Vivian Speer, “Bananas About Bananas.”
Grade 2
First place — Rowan Tuttle, “Best Popped Popcorn.”
Special award, judges
The prestigious Louis Dec Award for the "young, innovative scientist" was presented to fourth-grader Miriam Speer for her project, “Tidy Toilet.” The annual award is given in memory of Mr. Dec, father of St. Joseph fourth-grade teacher Amy Edelman and a science fair enthusiast and supporter. Edelman presented the award to Speer at a school assembly.
Edelman and fifth-grade teacher Angie Cupp coordinated the science fair.
Judges for this year’s fair were Charles Ostman, Cameron Moore and Frank Caprino.
