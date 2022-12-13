GARRETT — More than 800 visitors entered the front door of J.E. Ober Elementary School Wednesday to view the 33 decorated trees on display during the annual Festival of Trees.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade created ornaments from a variety of media and techniques several weeks prior to event. Art instructor Lindsay Brown said students began working on their projects in October. Many were incorporated with science, math and art studies.
Each classroom displayed a Christmas tree outside its door featuring art created by students in the class. The ornaments will be sent home with students in the coming week. Some of the trees were in darkened halls with festive lighting, while themed-ornaments were arranged on tables along homeroom areas.
For the Festival of Trees, kindergarten students created wire-beaded snowflakes through study of lines in art class since the beginning of the school year. The students shared experiences with snow and noticed how snowflakes don’t really look the like the ornaments under a microscope. Each student created a six-armed snowflake based on what they discovered in class.
First-graders created three-dimensional gingerbread houses out of cardboard, apple-cinnamon dough and/or modeling clay. The project was an extension of study representing castles and houses in two-and-three dimension.
Second-grade students have been studying tigers since the beginning of the year, beginning with observation of French artist Henri Rousseau’s 1891 painting, “Tiger in a Tropical Storm,” painted during a time the French were fascinated by the animal.
Having never seen a tiger before, the artist’s painting had several details wrong. Students looked up pictures of tigers, digitally traced their images, and sketched them with pencil and created watercolor paintings before creating stained-glass representations.
Third-grade students have been studying lines in nature through which they created geode art using five different watercolor techniques. Each student then found their own version of a perfect leaf and made an impression in clay which was then cut out with a tooth pick. The leaves were fired in a kiln at the high school, then multiple coats of glaze were added.
Grades four and five selected their favorite animal in a 3-D representation after searching for clear pictures on the internet. Students then created tracings, drawings, oils, pastels, paintings and 3-D creations. These ornaments represented at least three-to-four house of work on the part of each student.
The Festival of Trees was held in conjunction with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, caroling by the high school choir and hot chocolate and cookies served in the cafeteria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.